TORONTO — Jeff Petry scored 5:33 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens rallied from two goals down and beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 3 on Wednesday night, pushing the Penguins to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series.
Shea Weber had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Paul Byron added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin also scored.
Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens — the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference as part of the NHL’s 24-team restart to its pandemic-delayed season. Montreal can advance to the normal 16-team first round with a win in Game 4 on Friday.
Patric Hornqvist, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for fifth-seeded Pittsburgh, which led 3-1 after Blueger’s goal 5:34 into the second.
Coyotes 4, Predators 1: Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and Arizona beat Nashville in Edmonton, Alberta. Now the Coyotes, seeded 11th in the West in the NHL’s restart, can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday.
Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona’s first shot of the game, and the Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg’s empty-netter inside the final two minutes.
The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville center Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review. Turris later hit the post with 6:19 left.
Garland put the Coyotes ahead to stay with his wrister from the slot at 7:08 of the third. Hall padded the lead with 4:22 left with his first goal of the series on a snap shot from the left circle.
Panthers 3, Islanders 2: Mike Hoffman and Brian Boyle scored 2:07 apart in the opening minutes of the third period, and Florida avoided elimination with a win over New York in Game 3 of their series in Toronto.
Erik Haula also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots. The 10th-seeded Panthers trail the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 on Friday.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson, with 1:27 remaining, scored for the Islanders, the East’s seventh seed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and made a costly error leading to Hoffman’s go-ahead goal 41 seconds into the third period.
Lightning 3, Bruins 2: Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead Tampa Bay past Boston in Toronto and send the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to their second straight loss in the playoff seeding round.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin. Tampa Bay would earn the No. 1 seed in the East with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday. Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins.
Avalanche 4, Stars 0: High-scoring rookie defenseman Cale Makar connected on an early power-play goal, 30-year-old Pavel Francouz recorded a shutout in his postseason debut and Colorado cruised to a round-robin win over Dallas in Edmonton.
Joonas Donskoi, Vladislav Namestnikov and Andre Burakovsky also scored as the Avalanche improved to 2-0 in the round that will determine playoff seeding in the Western Conference.
Late Tuesday
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1: Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period Tuesday while James Reimer was strong in net to help Carolina beat New York and sweep the qualifier series in Toronto.
Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period for the Hurricanes, redirecting a shot from the point by Brady Skjei to beat rookie Igor Shesterkin at 5:07 in the third. Then Aho followed with a highlight-reel goal about 5½ minutes later, taking the puck from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba along the boards and skating in on Tony DeAngelo to backhand the puck past Shesterkin as he went to his knees.
Note
Maple Leafs: Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin was discharged from the hospital and is back at the team’s hotel, and will not return to the lineup during the Maple Leafs’ playoff qualification series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Maple Leafs said Muzzin will remain in quarantine within the hotel and “look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.” Muzzin was injured late in the third period of Toronto’s 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
