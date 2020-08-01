EDMONTON, Alberta — Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist.
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.
It was a continuation of the torrid scoring pace set by Kubalik, a 24-year-old Czech forward and a Calder Trophy finalist as the league’s rookie of the year.
He had 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kubalik and the ‘Hawks took control early in the matchup, the first in Edmonton as part of the NHL’s restart.
He had three assists as the ‘Hawks blitzed the Oilers with four goals in the first 13 minutes of the game to take a 4-1 lead.
Kubalik then scored twice in the second period, his first goal chasing starter Mike Smith from the Oilers net (five goals on 23 shots), and his second getting past Smith’s replacement, Mikko Koskinen, to make it 6-2.
Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2: Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in Carolina’s win over New York in the NHL’s opening playoff game in Toronto.
Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge in the best-of-five preliminary-round series. Game 2 is Monday.
Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9:09 remaining.
The Metropolitan Division rivals kicked off the expanded 24-team playoff format, which will feature as many as six games a day being played in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.
Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots, and the sixth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 11th-seeded Rangers for just the seventh time in 38 meetings going back to the 2010-11 season. The Hurricanes had also lost five straight to New York, including being swept in their four-game regular-season series.
Mika Zibanejad tipped in Ryan Lindgren’s shot for a power-play goal in the second period, and set up Staal’s short-handed goal, which cut the Hurricanes lead to 3-2 with 1:55 remaining.
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots for New York in starting for Igor Shesterkin, who was listed as unfit to play. For Lundqvist, it was just his sixth start since Jan. 2.
Lundqvist had little chance on any of the goals, two of which were deflected in, and with Slavin opening the scoring while he was allowed to walk in alone down the left wing. Accepting Teuvo Teravainen’s pass, Slavin lifted a shot to beat Lundqvist on the short side.
Islanders 2, Panthers 1: Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots and New York opened its best-of-five playoff series with a win over Florida in Toronto.
Anthony Beauvillier had the decisive goal by scoring on the power play 3:39 into the second period. The goal was scored a little over a minute after Florida’s Mike Matheson was penalized for a hit to the head on defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who did not return.
Islanders trade deadline addition Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring, redirecting in Derick Brassard’s centering pass 12 minutes into the game.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored 23 seconds into the third period for Florida’s lone goal.
Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots in his first start since Feb. 29. Bobrovsky missed the Panthers’ final four games because of injury before the NHL season was paused on March 12.
The Islanders beat Florida for the fifth straight time, dating to the 2018-19 regular season.
Varlamov shook off a late-season slump in which he went 0-2-2 and allowed 18 goals in five appearances, and earned his 14th career playoff win, and first since with Colorado in 2014.
Boychuk had dumped the puck into the Florida zone and was crossing the blue line, when Matheson lowered his shoulder and caught the Islanders player directly in the head. Boychuk lay face down on the ice before slowly getting up and headed to the locker room.
