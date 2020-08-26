NHL roundup: Myers' OT goal lifts Flyers, ties series

TORONTO — Phillippe Myers scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday, tying the second-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Islanders overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau getting the tying goal with 2:09 left in regulation.
Myers ended it quickly, connecting on a shot from the right point that glanced off the stick of the Islanders’ Anders Lee on the way in.
Kevin Hayes scored twice in the first period for Philadelphia, Sean Couturier also had a goal, and Carter Hart made 31 saves.
Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov had seven saves before he was benched late in the first period. Thomas Greiss finished with 20 stops the rest of the way.
The Flyers, the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, scored three times in the first 15:09, chasing Varlamov.
Late Tuesday
Lightning 4, Bruins 3: Ondrej Palat scored at 4:40 of overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Boston, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series at one game apiece in Toronto.
Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and became Tampa Bay’s all-time playoff leader with 22 wins as the Lightning improved to 4-0 in overtimes games this postseason.
Blake Coleman had two goals for Tampa Bay.
Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2: Bo Horvat scored twice, and Tyler Toffoli and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists to lead Vancouver to a win over Vegas, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece in Edmonton, Alberta.
Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 38 shots — including 21 in the second period.
Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights.
Notes
Blues: St. Louis winger Vladimir Tarasenko is in jeopardy of missing the start of next season because he is facing shoulder surgery for the third time in less than three years.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Wednesday the 28-year-old Russian is scheduled to have another operation on his left shoulder and won’t be re-evaluated until five months after surgery. Tarasenko missed the vast majority of this season after having the dislocated shoulder operated on in October, and his absence after aggravating the injury contributed to the defending Stanley Cup champions being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
Coyotes: The NHL stripped Arizona Coyotes of its 2020 second-round pick and 2021 first-round pick for violating the scouting combine policy by conducting physical tests of draft-eligible players.
Commissioner Gary Bettman cited the organization for “repeated and duplicative testing procedures.”
Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more “given the specific circumstances of this case.”