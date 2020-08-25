NHL roundup: Stars roll with second-period surge

EDMONTON, Alberta — Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his upper chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.
With Dallas trailing 2-0 in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in a 43-second span during a 5-on-3 advantage.
Dallas was just getting started. Radulov knocked in the go-ahead goal when a shot bounced off a stick, into his chest and over Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz. Esa Lindell then added another with 46 seconds remaining in the second when he knocked in a rebound to make it 4-2.
The Avalanche pulled Francouz with 2 minutes left in the game, but couldn’t score. Jamie Oleksiak added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left as the Stars won their fifth straight game.
Anton Khudobin stopped 38 shots in another solid performance.
Nathan MacKinnon had an assist on Mikko Rantanen’s second-period goal. MacKinnon has a point in all 10 postseason games for Colorado, tying Joe Sakic (1996) and Marian Stastny (1982) for the franchise’s longest points streak to begin a postseason.
Note
Blue Jackets: Columbus coach John Tortorella was fined $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, the NHL said Tuesday.
Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions, got up and walked away.
“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he told reporters. “You guys be safe.”