NHL roundup: Strong start propels Stars past Avalanche

EDMONTON, Alberta — Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by Dallas and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.
The Stars, who led 3-0 in the first period before Colorado had its first shot on goal, saw their margin cut to one before Hintz was patient with the puck 7½ minutes into the third period. There were only a couple of seconds left on a power play when he scored on Dallas’ seventh shot during that segment after initially waiting for some traffic to clear.
Dallas then got a gift goal only 32 seconds later when Avalanche rookie defender Cale Makar, who had scored late in the second period, tried to clear a puck from behind his own net and flubbed the attempt. Goalie Pavel Francouz didn’t see it go in front of him, and Stars rookie Denis Gurianov knocked it in for a 5-2 lead.
John Klingberg had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who need one win to get to their first conference final since 2008. Game 5 is Monday night.
Valeri Nichushkin, the former Dallas player who had no points in the first 11 games this postseason for the Avalanche, scored two goals. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal with 3.6 seconds remaining when Colorado had an extra skater on the ice.
Colorado pulled to 3-2 on Makar’s goal with 25 seconds left in the second period, only 11 seconds after they went on a 5-on-3 advantage because of penalties against Blake Comeau (hooking) and Jamie Oleksiak (interference) at the same time.
Makar made a pass across to Mikko Rantanen, and the puck then went to Nathan MacKinnon before a pass that set up Makar’s one-timer from just inside the left circle.
But the Avalanche couldn’t take advantage of the remaining 1:24 of the power play to start the final period.
Late Saturday
Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0: Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and Vegas beat Vancouver in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
Alex Tuch, got his seventh goal of the postseason, and Mark Stone and Zack Whitecloud also scored to help Vegas take 2-1 series lead.
Lehner got his second career playoff shutout — and the second of the series. He blanked Vancouver 5-0 in the series opener and improved to 7-2 in the return-to-play tournament.
Jacob Markstrom finished with 31 saves for Vancouver.
Islanders 3, Flyers 1: Matt Martin and Leo Komaroz scored in the second period and New York rallied to beat Philadelphia, taking a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series in Toronto.
Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves to rebound after a rocky Game 3 in which he was benched in the first period.
Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves.
Pitlick’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle flashed past a screened Varlamov glove to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 5:42 into the game.
New York surged in the second period. After two near misses by Mathew Barzal early, the Islanders’ center shoveled a pass out from the back boards to a Martin on the doorstep for the tying goal at the 7:12 mark.
Komarov gave the Islanders their first lead when his shot trickled over the line with 6 seconds left in the middle period.