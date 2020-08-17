NHL roundup: Tampa Bay seizes 3-1 series lead

TORONTO — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
Game 5 is Wednesday.
Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.
The Blue Jackets seemed to have recharged after running out of gas in the Game 3 loss. They got the first goal early in the first period, but it was waved off because Alexandre Texier was offside entering the zone.
Then the Lightning scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period.
They opened the scoring 16 seconds into the second when Goodrow chopped at the puck in traffic in front of Korpisalo and popped it over his blocker. Gourde made it 2-0 by redirecting a long shot by Kevin Shattenkirk at the 4:09 mark.
Less than two minutes later, Atkinson got credit for the Columbus goal when a long shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois pinballed between Atkinson and the goalie before going into the net. Vasilevskiy argued for goalie interference to no avail.
Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1: Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and Colorado routed Arizona to take a 3-1 lead their first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play.
Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist. Grubauer was sharp after Pavel Francouz started Game 3.
Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored to put Colorado in position to clinch the series Wednesday in the Edmonton bubble.
Late Sunday
Blues 3, Canucks 2: Brayden Schenn scored 15:06 into overtime to give St. Louis a win over Vancouver in Edmonton.
Schenn, circling in the neutral zone, took a stretch pass, raced in and fired a shot high past Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom for the defending champion Blues’ first win this postseason.
David Perron and Justin Faulk also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 39 shots as St. Louis pulled to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, and Markstrom finished with 46 saves.
Flyers 1, Canadiens 0: Carter Hart played like the franchise goalie the Philadelphia Flyers needed to earn a piece of playoff history.
Hart stopped 23 shots and Jake Voracek scored to lead the Flyers to a win over Montreal and grab a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.
Hart topped his childhood goalie idol Carey Price for the milestone win. Hart led the Flyers to just their fifth 1-0 postseason victory in franchise history.and first since 2003.
The top-seeded Flyers got another sensational performance from the Hart, who became the youngest Flyers goalie to record a shutout at 22 years, 3 days.