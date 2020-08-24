NHL roundup: Varlamov blanks Flyers in Islanders' victory

TORONTO — Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Andy Greene scored his first playoff goal in a decade and the New York Islanders opened their second-round series with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
The Islanders buzzed early in their first playoff meeting with the rival Flyers since 1987, withstood a second-period flurry and closed it out with three goals in the third.
Greene scored in the first period and Varlamov was sharp all night in his second shutout of the 2020 playoffs and fourth of his postseason career.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Devon Toews scored in the third period.
Carter Hart stopped 26 shots for the top-seeded Flyers.
The Flyers beat Montreal in six games in the first round, their first playoff series triumph since 2012.
They did it despite being outscored 13-11, thanks to Hart, who had consecutive shutouts and a 1.95 goals-against average.
Late Sunday
Bruins 3, Lightning 2: Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots to win his fourth straight game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs, and Boston beat Tampa Bay to open their second-round series in Toronto.
Brad Marchand and regular-season leading scorer David Pastrnak had a goal and assist each, and Charlie Coyle also scored for a Bruins team that has won five of six since opening the playoffs losing all three round-robin seeding games.
The Bruins got off to a fast start, weathered a second period in which they were outshot 18-7, and wound up hanging in a game Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman scored twice in the final 11:10.
The remainder of the credit when to Halak. The 35-year-old became the Bruins fourth goalie 35 or older to win four or more straight postseason games — and first since Tim Thomas won five in a row in 2009.
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0: Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout and Vegas beat Vancouver in the first game of their second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Lehner, who is playing for his fifth NHL team, turned aside 26 shots.
Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Max Pacioretty scored and chased Vancouver starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the net.
Note
Avalanche: Colorado could be without two important players for the rest of their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
Coach Jared Bednar on Monday said goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out indefinitely with injuries. Grubauer appeared to pull something three minutes into the second period of Game 1 Saturday night and needed assistance to get off the ice, while Johnson left later after a collision with Dallas forward Blake Comeau.
Grubauer had emerged as the Avalanche’s top option in net with a 1.87 goals-against average and .922 save percentage since the NHL resumed. That job now belongs to 30-year-old Pavel Francouz, who is in his first season in North America after playing professionally in Europe and starring at the 2018 Olympics.
Along with Francouz starting Game 2 Monday night with Colorado down in the series, forward Matt Calvert is out and Kevin Connauton will replace Johnson on defense.