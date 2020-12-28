Rays close to sending Snell to Padres

Two months ago, Blake Snell was yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series.
Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.
The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a source.
According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return.
Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Snell went 2-2 in the American League playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favor of reliever Nick Anderson after throwing only 73 pitches in 5⅓ dominant innings — a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.
Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the Rays in March 2019.
The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West.
With a talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the postseason arrived, but the Padres got past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series.
Mike Clevinger, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack.
Culberson signs
deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers signed utility player Charlie Culberson to a minor league deal and invited the former Richmond Flying Squirrels player to big league spring training.