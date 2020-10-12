Rays take 2-0 lead in ALCS behind Margot

SAN DIEGO — Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run one batter after a keyl Houston error and made a spectacular catch in right field in his former home ballpark, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Astros 4-2 Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Margot homered off Lance McCullers Jr. with two outs in the first inning. An inning later, he tracked George Springer’s long foul ball to right field while shielding his face from the sun and caught it as he tumbled over a padded railing atop a wall and landed on a walkway near the seats down the line at Petco Park.
Margot popped up and held up his glove with the ball in it after a 102-foot sprint. That ended the inning, stranding two runners.
“To have the ability to know where you’re at, and kind of be able to say, ‘Forget it, I know I’m going to hit something but I’m going in,’ and still hang on to the ball, was really, really impressive,” manager Kevin Cash said.
Margot was an outfielder with the San Diego Padres from late in the 2016 season until being traded to Tampa Bay on Feb. 8 for reliever Emilio Pagán.
“I think all the time I played here, I never played right field,” Margot said.
Margot homered to straightaway center field on an 0-1 pitch from McCullers with two outs in the first. It followed the first of two errors by second baseman José Altuve on a grounder to shallow right field by Ji-Man Choi. Altuve’s throw hit the ground before going in and out of first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s glove.
The play originally was ruled an error on Gurriel, but the official scorer later charged the error to Altuve. When Gurriel returned to the dugout, he slammed his glove onto the bench.
Margot’s big plays made a winner of 36-year-old Charlie Morton, who helped Houston win the 2017 World Series, and spoiled an otherwise fine effort by McCullers, who lost despite striking out 11 in seven innings. Three of the four runs off him were unearned.
Morton improved to 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in the last two postseasons.
Tampa Bay held on through a tense ninth, when Nick Anderson twice loaded the bases. One run scored when Springer hit a one-hopper to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who stepped on the base and started a double play. After walking Altuve and Michael Brantley on four pitches each, Anderson got Alex Bregman to fly out on the first pitch to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, a step in front of the warning track.
Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night, when the Rays will send Tyler Glasow against Houston’s José Urquidy. Because this is a neutral site, the Rays, the top seeds in the AL, were the home team in the first two games and Houston will bat last in Games 3 and 4, and Game 5, if necessary.
McCullers retired 14 straight, nine by strikeout, before Mike Zunino hit a 454-foot homer into the back bullpen beyond the fence in left-center for a 4-1 lead in the seventh. It was his third this postseason.
Houston’s Carlos Correa homered to the same spot off Pete Fairbanks with one out in the sixth. It was his fifth of the postseason.
On Sunday night, Rays reliever Diego Castillo got out of an inherited bases-loaded situation with one pitch and finished a five-out save in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win.
Randy Arozarena homered again at Petco Park, Mike Zunino drove in the go-ahead run and Blake Snell settled down for the win after allowing Altuve’s homer in the first inning.
The play of the game, though, was when Castillo came on with one out in the eighth and threw one pitch, getting Yuli Gurriel to ground into a double play. Aaron Loup had loaded the bases on a hit batter, walk and single.
Zunino singled past diving shortstop Carlos Correa to bring in Willy Adames with the go-ahead run with two outs in the fifth off lefty Framber Valdéz. Adames reached on a leadoff walk and advanced on consecutive ground outs to Valdéz.
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .286
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .400
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .200
ADíaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 36 2 10 1 3 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Arozarena lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375
Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Choi 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000
Margot rf-lf 3 1 1 3 0 0 .167
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Zunino c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .400
Totals 30 4 4 4 0 13
Houston 000 001 001 — 2 10 2
Tampa Bay 300 000 10x — 4 4 0
E‑Altuve 2 (2). LOB‑Houston 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B‑Maldonado (1). HR‑Correa (1), off Fairbanks; Margot (1), off McCullers Jr.; Zunino (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs‑Correa (1), Margot 3 (3), Zunino (2). DP‑Tampa Bay 1.
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
McCullers Jr. 7 4 4 1 0 11 100 1.29
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 L: McCullers Jr. 0-1
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Morton 5 5 0 0 1 5 96 0.00
Fairbanks 2 1 1 1 0 3 20 4.50
Loup 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Thompson 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Anderson 1 3 1 1 2 0 18 9.00 W: Morton 1-0; S: Anderson 1
T‑3:01