Rays take 2-0 lead in ALCS behind Margot

SAN DIEGO — Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run one batter after a keyl Houston error and made a spectacular catch in right field in his former home ballpark, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Astros 4-2 Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Margot homered off Lance McCullers Jr. with two outs in the first inning. An inning later, he tracked George Springer’s long foul ball to right field while shielding his face from the sun and caught it as he tumbled over a padded railing atop a wall and landed on a walkway near the seats down the line at Petco Park.

Margot popped up and held up his glove with the ball in it after a 102-foot sprint. That ended the inning, stranding two runners.

“To have the ability to know where you’re at, and kind of be able to say, ‘Forget it, I know I’m going to hit something but I’m going in,’ and still hang on to the ball, was really, really impressive,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Margot was an outfielder with the San Diego Padres from late in the 2016 season until being traded to Tampa Bay on Feb. 8 for reliever Emilio Pagán.

“I think all the time I played here, I never played right field,” Margot said.