Reid changed into fourth-down master

Reid overall was ranked as the sixth-best coach this season in EdjSports’ Critical Call Index, which grades the decision-making by coaches during the season. He had the best call of the entire season by the model, with his decision in Week 2 to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 46 in overtime, increasing Kansas City’s win probability by 20.4 percentage points.

EdjSports analyst Ian O’Connor said Reid sometimes tends to be conservative early in games as evidenced by kicking a field goal from the 1 and punting on fourth-and-1 on the first two drives of a regular-season win against Tampa Bay, but is willing to take chances when the game is on the line.

“There’s a time and a place for everything and you just try to have a feel on that as best you can,” Reid said.

Reid’s fourth-down approach was a far cry from Arians. EdjSports ranked Arians 30th among all coaches, estimating that his decisions cost the Buccaneers about half of a win in terms of win probability over the season.

Arians’ decision-making doesn’t necessarily follow a discernible pattern. He went for it on a fourth-and-1 deep in his territory earlier this season against Chicago but also has opted to settle for field goals or punts in situations when going for it would be much more beneficial.