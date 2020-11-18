Six games added to virus postponements

No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed Wednesday by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule.
Overall, 14 of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.
Texas-Kansas was just the second Big 12 conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The American Athletic Conference had to call off Navy at South Florida and Houston at SMU. The conference will work to reschedule those games.
Two games were disrupted in the Mountain West. Utah State at Wyoming slated for Thursday night was canceled. UNLV at Colorado State scheduled for Saturday will not be played, but there is a possibility it could be made up.
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette also said it would not play its nonconference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday, but hopes to be back at practice by Saturday and ready to play its next Sun Belt game on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Meanwhile, Miami coach Manny Diaz, in his first public comments since the COVID-19 outbreak that has caused UM to go on a two-week football hiatus, indicated that the team believes the spread was due to external sources instead of originating from within the team.
Team doctors apparently found no common links in contact tracing as positive cases on the team have increased during the past month.
“We have studied every data point that we have, in terms of how this virus spreads inside of our program, and our medical people — not me or not our athletic people — but our medical people, they have found no connection, which just shows that it’s community spread. It’s coming in through the outside,” Diaz said.
“It is a warning that it is not a Miami problem or a college football problem. This is a problem that we still, obviously, all these months later of all the things that we’ve done, we’ve still not appropriately dealt with.”
Athletics director Blake James backed up Diaz in comments to reporters. “I don’t think it’s come from football activity,” James said. “I do think it’s come from outside. I’m guessing there’s been some transmission among the players, from one to another, but I don’t think it’s a football-related situation where the contraction occurred.”
According to UM’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, the university has 318 active coronavirus cases on campus — 256 students, 62 employees. The campus’ seven-day rolling average of new daily cases has surpassed 30 and approached 40 over the past week after never going over 20 previously in the semester. The university also reports no hospitalizations among its 1,164 cumulative cases during the fall semester.
The Hurricanes, who had 13 players unavailable in last Saturday’s win at Virginia Tech, were hit hardest by the coronavirus at two position groups — the offensive and defensive line. If any of Miami’s five offensive linemen would’ve been injured Saturday, the team was prepared to turn to senior Navaughn Donaldson to make his season debut after rehabbing from knee surgery. The Hurricanes also only had three defensive ends and defensive tackles to rotate at the two spots for each position, with edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche barely leaving the field.
“We knew we were on the brink this past week,” Diaz said. “We just fell below the threshold of available players for us to be able to play safely. We’ll be off the next couple of weeks, but that will give our guys the chance to get healthy.”
The Hurricanes are scheduled to return to game action on Dec. 5 at Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons are also dealing with coronavirus concerns, canceling this Saturday’s game against Duke.