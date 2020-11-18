Six games added to virus postponements

Team doctors apparently found no common links in contact tracing as positive cases on the team have increased during the past month.

“We have studied every data point that we have, in terms of how this virus spreads inside of our program, and our medical people — not me or not our athletic people — but our medical people, they have found no connection, which just shows that it’s community spread. It’s coming in through the outside,” Diaz said.

“It is a warning that it is not a Miami problem or a college football problem. This is a problem that we still, obviously, all these months later of all the things that we’ve done, we’ve still not appropriately dealt with.”

Athletics director Blake James backed up Diaz in comments to reporters. “I don’t think it’s come from football activity,” James said. “I do think it’s come from outside. I’m guessing there’s been some transmission among the players, from one to another, but I don’t think it’s a football-related situation where the contraction occurred.”