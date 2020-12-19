Sooners claim sixth straight Big 12 crown

They still ended up celebrating amid confetti and streamers in their rivals’ empty stadium.

After yet another display of the big-game poise their West Coast foes so often lack, the Ducks are back-to-back conference champions.

Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made his second interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a victory over Southern California.

Tyler Shough threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who claimed the Pac-12’s New Year’s Six bowl berth despite having more losses than USC, Washington or Colorado. The Trojans were one win away from an unbeaten regular season before the Ducks took charge with a superb defensive effort and timely offense throughout the night.

Kedon Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans (5-1), whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.

Ball State 38, No. 23 Buffalo 28: Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson under control in a ictory over the Bulls in the Mid-American Conference title game in Detroit..