Sooners claim sixth straight Big 12 crown

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley remembered two specific moments right after the No. 12 Sooners won their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship.
There was the uncertainty of what was next when players were sent home after one spring practice in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And then the feeling in the locker room after a loss at Iowa State that had Oklahoma 0-2 in league play for the first time since 1998.
The Sooners got a bit of revenge Saturday when winning another Big 12 title game, with Spencer Rattler throwing a 45-yard touchdown to fellow freshman Marvin Mims and running for another score in a 27-21 victory over the No. 8 Cyclones.
“I’ve felt tremendous excitement after each one of them, but this one does feel different ... maybe the most unlikely,” said Riley, the fourth-year head coach who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator the two seasons before that.
That impressive title streak probably won’t be enough to get the Sooners (8-2, No. 10 CFP) back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row, even when paired with their seven-game winning streak since that 37-30 loss in Ames, Iowa on Oct. 3.
Oklahoma still has its 14th Big 12 title overall in the league’s 25-season history, and the 50th conference championship in school history.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the Cyclones (8-3, No. 6 CFP) in the second half, when Oklahoma punted on its first five drives before Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal with 2:01 left. The Sooners finally clinched the game when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was under pressure and threw his third interception, a fluttering pass picked off by Tre Brown inside the 10.
The Sooners will play in a New Year’s Six game after winning their fourth straight Big 12 championship since the title game was reinstated — with different starting quarterbacks. Rattler, who finished 22 of 34 for 272 yards and his 25th TD, is the first of those four QBs who went to Oklahoma as a freshman instead of transferring into the program.
Iowa State played in a conference championship game for the first time in school history, though fifth-year coach Matt Campbell was incensed at times. Standout defensive back Isheem Young was ejected after a questionable targeting call in the opening minute, and the Cyclones later didn’t get a fourth-down call when trying to draw Oklahoma offside even when two Sooners appeared to jump over the line.
No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13: Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff with a Southeastern Conference road victory over Tennessee.
Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.
Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the Aggies (8-1, No. 5 CFP) finished their regular season.
Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt’s future as Vols coach.
No. 25 San Jose State 34, Boise State 20: Nick Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns to lead San Jose State to its first Mountain West Conference championship with a victory over Boise State in Las Vegas.
The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with the Broncos (5-2).
Starkel broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr’s title-game record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in a victory over Utah State.
It was the fourth 400-yard passing game of Starkel’s career, and second this season, his first with the Spartans. He spent the first three years of his college career at Texas A&M and Arkansas before transferring to San Jose State in January.
Late Friday
Oregon 31, No. 13 Southern California 24: Oregon didn’t win its Pac-12 division, and it only got into the championship game because Washington had to drop out. The Ducks hadn’t won a game in nearly a month before they took the Los Angeles Coliseum field.
They still ended up celebrating amid confetti and streamers in their rivals’ empty stadium.
After yet another display of the big-game poise their West Coast foes so often lack, the Ducks are back-to-back conference champions.
Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made his second interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a victory over Southern California.
Tyler Shough threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who claimed the Pac-12’s New Year’s Six bowl berth despite having more losses than USC, Washington or Colorado. The Trojans were one win away from an unbeaten regular season before the Ducks took charge with a superb defensive effort and timely offense throughout the night.
Kedon Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans (5-1), whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.
Ball State 38, No. 23 Buffalo 28: Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson under control in a ictory over the Bulls in the Mid-American Conference title game in Detroit..
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he’d been averaging more than 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, although he returned in the fourth.
By then, Buffalo (5-1) was playing catch-up. The game turned when Ball State scored three touchdowns in the final 5:55 of the first half to take a 35-21 lead.