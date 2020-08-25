Sports briefs: A-A team dotted with nonplaying players

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nonplaying players mark A-A team
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell are among 11 players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first team who are not slated to play this fall.
The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.
The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season. Twelve second-team All-Americans will also not play in the fall, including quarterback Justin Fields from defending Big Ten champion and preseason No. 2 Ohio State.
The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have decided to try to play football in the second semester. As of now, Fields has given no indication that he won’t be with the Buckeyes if they do. Same goes for Sewell, the Outland Trophy winner and potential top-five NFL draft pick, and Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux, a sophomore defensive end.
Parsons is among a handful of stars who have said they are gone for good, opting out of the season to concentrate on preparing for the draft. That applies to Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who made the second team.
GOLF
Mickelson leading by four shots
The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.
He was 5 under after the front nine Tuesday at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Mo., when he hit driver at the par-4 10th. The ball wound up in such heavy rough that Mickelson couldn’t find it, forcing him to take a penalty stroke. He still wound up making a long putt to salvage bogey, and that gave him some momentum for the rest of the round, which he finished with a 7-under 64 that left 17 under for the tournament and four shots ahead of Tim Petrovic and Rod Pampling.
Petrovic and Pampling each shot 64-65 over the first two rounds. Rocco Mediate was at 12 under. K.J. Choi was another shot back, and Steve Stricker and David McKenzie were at 10 under.
SOCCER
Messi ready to leave Barcelona
After dozens of titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi‘s spectacular career at Barcelona could be coming to an end.
Messi told Barcelona on Tuesday that he wants to leave after nearly two decades at the club, having grown unhappy after a trophy-less season ended with a loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press that Messi sent the club a document expressing his desire to leave. But the club hinted that a legal battle could be coming and said it won’t automatically grant the Argentine great his wishes.
Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela is likely to be sidelined for at least a few weeks by a left knee injury. LAFC coach Bob Bradley
- said the reigning MLS MVP has a Grade 2 sprain of his medial collateral ligament. Bradley gave no timetable for Vela’s return, but such injuries typically require a minimum of three weeks of rest and rehabilitation.
- The National Women’s Soccer League, coming off the success of the Challenge Cup tournament, will play a series of games this fall in local markets with selected matches on national television. The league’s nine teams will be divided into three groups, with each team playing four matches beginning Sept. 5. CBS will air a game a week each Saturday in September, with additional games on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
Jamaica’s minister of health said legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt’s recent contacts were being traced.
Bolt, 34, said on social media that he was quarantining himself. He said he has no symptoms.
RUNNING
Race will be virtual tour of Europe
Sports Backers announced a new race called the Great European 2500, a 2,500-kilometer (1,552-mile) virtual running tour of Europe spanning eight countries and beginning Oct. 3.
The course will pass through England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia before finishing in Hungary. Teams of six, 12 or 24 participants will combine their progress to collectively run the course. An online map and leader board will provide updates on the standings. Teams may register in male, female or coed divisions.
The event is a race and a virtual tourism experience — highlights on the course include Buckingham Palace and the Eiffel Tower.
ELSEWHERE
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev returned to the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open in New York with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Aljaz Bedene,
- who accidentally hit a ball that struck a TV cameraman in the stands between second-set points. The cameraman did not appear hurt.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward
Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs, reuniting the 24-year-old with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. The Maple Leafs sent Kapanen, well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky and Swedish forward Filip Hallander
- .
- Formula 1 added four aces to this year’s calendar on Tuesday and said “a limited number of fans” will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December.
— From staff and wire reports