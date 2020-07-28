COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ACC presidents expected to delay schedule vote
A source involved in the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents are expected to delay voting on a revised schedule for the league when they meet Wednesday.
ACC athletics directors have been working on schedule models to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions this season — if it is played.
The models include either 10 conference games and one nonconference or eight conference games and one nonconference. They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out between the ACC and the school.
Presidents were expected to vote on alterations to the schedule and adding Notre Dame this week, but decided it would be best to wait until after an NCAA Board of Governors meeting that’s scheduled for Tuesday, the source said.
FSU drops running back Laborn
Florida State dismissed junior running back Khalan Laborn for a “violation of team policy,” the school said. Laborn, who is from Virginia Beach, was one of four five-star recruits signed by the Seminoles in their 2017 recruiting class. He was the nation’s top all-purpose back and the top running back in Virginia.
After redshirting his freshman year, Laborn appeared in two games in 2018 before suffering a gruesome knee injury that cut his season short.
He returned the next season, appearing in 10 games primarily as the backup to Cam Akers, rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries. The sophomore set a career high in rushing with 69 yards against Clemson on Oct. 12 and a career high in scoring with two touchdowns against Alabama State on Nov. 16.
But a violation of team rules led to his suspension for the team’s regular-season finale against Florida and he didn’t appear in the team’s Independence Bowl game against Arizona State.
NFL
49ers say Samuel could miss start of season
The San Francisco 49ers placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the nonfootball injury list after foot surgery and said he might miss the start of the season.
Samuel suffered a fracture in his left foot last month during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee, and the timeline for his return remains unknown.
Samuel is expected to be a key part of the offense for the defending NFC champion 49ers. San Francisco lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and was hoping Samuel could help fill that role in his second season in the NFL following a promising debut season after being picked in the second round out of South Carolina.
- Carolina Panthers punter
Michael Palardy
- suffered a torn ACL on his kicking leg in the offseason and was placed on the team’s nonfootball injury list, ending his 2020 season. Carolina signed South Carolina undrafted free agent
Joseph Charlton
- last week. He is the only other punter on the team’s roster. Palardy is the team’s all-time leader in net punt average (40.3) and set a franchise record for highest net punting average (42.4) in a single season in 2017.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back
Wendell Smallwood
- to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp. Smallwood spent 2019 in Washington, running for 81 yards as a reserve.
- Former 49ers defensive lineman
Dana Stubblefield
- was convicted of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman, after prosecutors in San Jose, Calif., said he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. A jury found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment, and acquitted him of raping a person incapable of giving consent, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Jurors also found that Stubblefield used a gun during the assault, prosecutors said. Stubblefield could face 15 years to life in prison.
NBA
Status of Lakers’ Davis is uncertain
Reopening night is fast approaching, and Anthony Davis’ status is uncertain.
Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice on Tuesday. The All-Star forward is still being listed as day-to-day.
The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, when the NBA season resumes with the start of seeding games.
ELSEWHERE
- Former three-time Olympic cyclist
Johann Lienhart
- has been banned for 10 years for providing his son, a professional triathlete, with illegal performance-enhancing substances. The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee said that Lienhart, 60, supplied his son with EPO, genotropine and testosterone between December 2018 and March 2019. His son, two-time Austrian national triathlon champion
Florian Lienhart
- , was caught doping and provisionally suspended in 2019, before being banned for four years last February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.