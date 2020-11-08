Sports briefs: Alabama moves into top spot in rankings

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama moves into top spot in rankings
Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.
Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 on Sunday after upsetting Clemson in a double-overtime game Saturday night. Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4.
The Crimson Tide, who had an open date, received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame, which has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season, received two first-place votes. Ohio State got one.
Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5, the Aggies’ best ranking since they finished fifth to end the 2012 season.
Florida jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak against its SEC East rival. The Bulldogs fell eight spots to a season-low 13th. No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami and No. 10 Indiana round out the top 10.
The Hoosiers moved up three spots after beating Michigan to receive their best ranking since they were No. 10 in 1969.
Liberty advanced from No. 25 to No. 22 after Saturday’s victory over Virginia Tech.
TENNIS
Medvedev beats Zverev in Paris Masters final
Once Daniil Medvedev found a way to counter Alexander Zverev‘s huge serve, his metronome-style rhythm clicked in and he counterattacked clinically to win the Paris Masters for the first time.
Medvedev’s 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory Sunday gave the third-seeded Russian his eighth career title and third at a Masters event. It was just his second win against the fourth-seeded Zverev in seven matches. His previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.
It was Medvedev’s first final and title of the year, while Zverev was playing in his third straight final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.
SOCCER
Montreal ends D.C. United’s playoff hopes
Romell Quioto scored in the 88th minute, and the visiting Montreal Impact clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Sunday.
The Impact (8-13-2) will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United (5-12-6) was eliminated from playoff contention.
Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with its first victory since a 2-1 win against Inter Miami on Oct. 17. Quioto took a center from Mason Toye and tapped it in for the game-winner. Victor Wanyama tied it at 2 in the 74th minute off a feed from Quioto.
Donovan Pines gave D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute before Bojan — off an assist from Quioto — evened it four minutes later. Ola Kamara gave D.C. United its last lead in the 33rd.
CYCLING
Roglic repeats as Spanish Vuelta champion
It was a vastly different finish for Primoz Roglic at the Spanish Vuelta compared to two months ago at the Tour de France.
This time, Roglic was celebrating a Grand Tour victory instead of dwelling on a late collapse that cost him the victory.
Roglic clinched his second consecutive Vuelta victory with an uneventful final ride into Madrid in Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage, solidifying his status as a top rider. The 31-year-old Slovenian from team Jumbo-Visma virtually sealed the victory in Stage 17 on Saturday after escaping another collapse in the last competitive stage, when his overall lead over Richard Carapaz was cut from 45 to 24 seconds.
It was the second Grand Tour win for Roglic, who had been in contention at the Tour de France until the last competitive day. He won four stages at the Vuelta this year, including the first. Last year, he had one stage victory. Roglic has become the first rider to win the Vuelta’s overall standings and the points classification two years in a row.
Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d’Italia winner, became the first Ecuadorean rider to finish on the podium at the Vuelta. Hugh Carthy finished third in the three-week race.
Pascal Ackermann defeated Sam Bennett in a photo finish at the deciding sprint of the final stage.
