Sports briefs: Arizona faces nine counts of misconduct from NCAA

NCAA
Arizona faces nine
counts of misconduct
Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a notice of allegations sent by the NCAA last week, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Athletic first reported the violations Sunday, citing a letter sent to the NCAA by Arizona’s outside counsel, Paul Kelly. Kelly also requested the school’s case be referred to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.
Women’s swimming and diving coach Augie Busch also was accused of lack of head coach control.
Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball.
Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence in 2019.
Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach.
AUTO RACING
Hendrick Motorsports grabs crew chief from Busch
Hendrick Motorsports plucked crew chief Rudy Fugle away from Kyle Busch Motorsports on Monday to lead William Byron next season in the Cup Series.
Fugle has worked at KBM since 2013 and led the Truck Series program to two driver championships and five owner titles. His trucks have won 28 races.
Fugle will bypass the second-tier Xfinity Series and jump straight to the big leagues with Hendrick Motorsports. The 36-year-old will replace Chad Knaus, the seven-time champion crew chief moving into an executive competition role.
Fugle has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and began working in NASCAR in 2006. He’s a rare Hendrick hiring in that Fugle was not developed by the organization.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Missouri dismisses
receiver after arrest
Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials saidy.
Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail.
Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Auburn right guard Brandon Council is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee injury. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said that Council sustained a “pretty severe knee injury” in the win over Mississippi. Redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones replaced him against Ole Miss and senior Austin Troxell
- is another possibility Saturday against LSU.
- Duke center
Will Taylor
- will be out indefinitely after surgery on his right knee scheduled for Tuesday. Taylor was injured in the Oct. 17 loss at North Carolina State.
NHL
Defensive stalwart Daley
goes to Penguins’ front office
Trevor Daley‘s steadying presence on the blue line helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. The team hopes Daley can make the same impact in a different capacity as a hockey operations advisor.
Daley, 37, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in conjunction with his decision to begin his career off the ice by returning to the Penguins.
The team said Daley will assist in player evaluations at the NHL and minor league levels and help the coaching staff during games.
Daley scored 89 goals to go with 220 assists in 1,058 games with Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. The Penguins acquired him during the 2015-16 season.
ELSEWHERE
An American runner who uses two prosthetic legs lost an appeal in his bid to try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a decision by the governing body of track and field that had ruled Blake Leeper
- gets a competitive advantage against able-bodied runners because of the added height his prostheses give him. The 31-year-old Leeper, who was born with no legs below the knee, can challenge the ruling at the Swiss supreme court before the Olympics open in July 2021.
David Braley
- , the owner of three Canadian Football League teams over the years and once the league’s interim commissioner, died Monday. He was 79. He died at home in Burlington, Ontario, according to the B.C Lions, one of his teams. A cause was not given. Mr. Braley also owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts. In one stretch, he owned the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts at the same time, the only person in league history to own two franchises simultaneously. His teams won four CFL titles, among them Toronto’s championship in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012.
Andrey Rublev started his quest for a fifth ATP title of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Norbert Gombos at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The eighth-ranked Rublev hit 11 aces and never faced a break point. The 153rd-ranked wild card entry Jurij Rodionov upset Denis Shapovalov
- 6-4, 7-5 after the eighth-seeded Canadian double-faulted 10 times.
- The New York Mets claimed infielder
Robel García off waivers from Cincinnati and designated outfielder Ryan Cordell
- for assignment.
— From wire reports