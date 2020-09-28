Sports briefs: Authentic made 9-5 Preakness favorite

HORSE RACING
Authentic 9-5 Preakness favorite
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course.
Authentic’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is undefeated taking the Derby winner to the Preakness, which will be run Saturday without fans. Baffert is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory.
Jockey John Velazquez expects to take Authentic out to the front again and wonders if the pace will be slower without Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law, runner-up to Authentic in the Derby.
“He’s pretty quick,” Velazquez said. “I just have to switch him a little bit. He’ll be on the lead no matter what.”
Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic and is the 5-2 second choice on the morning line out of post No. 3.
Baffert’s other entry, Thousand Words, and filly Swiss Skydiver are next at 6-1. Thousand Words drew the No. 5 post and Swiss Skydiver the No. 4 as she looks to be the sixth filly to win the Preakness and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009.
Thousand Words was a late scratch just before the race after falling in the paddock.
Trainer Steve Asmussen is saddling three horses in the Preakness: No. 1 Excession (30-1), No. 8 Max Player (15-1) and No. 10 Pneumatic (20-1). Max Player is the only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races. They’re being run out of order because of the pandemic; the Belmont was run June 20, Kentucky Derby Sept. 5 and now the Preakness on Saturday.
The other horses in the field are No. 2 Mr. Big News (12-1), No. 6 Jesus’ Team (30-1), No. 7. NY Traffic (15-1) and No. 11 Liveyourbeastlife (30-1). Mr. Big News was third behind Authentic and Tiz the Law in the Derby.
BASEBALL
Outfielder Jay Johnstone dies at 74
Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, has died. He was 74.
He died last Saturday of complications from COVID-19 and also had suffered from dementia in recent years, according to his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone. He died at a nursing home in Granada Hills, she said Monday.
Besides the Yankees and Dodgers, Mr. Johnstone played for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago Cubs during a 20-year major league career that began in 1966 and ended in 1985. He had a career batting average of .267, with 102 home runs and 531 RBIs.
Mr. Johnstone possessed a sense of humor that he used to keep his teammates loose with pranks. He would nail their cleats to the floor or set them on fire. He cut out the crotch area of Rick Sutcliffe‘s underwear. Mr. Johnstone once replaced the celebrity photos in the office of Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda with pictures of himself, Jerry Reuss and Don Stanhouse. He locked Lasorda in his office during spring training.
After retiring, Mr. Johnstone briefly worked as a radio color commentator for the Yankees and Phillies.
NHL Blackhawks get Pirri from Knights The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Brandon Pirri in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, reuniting the forward with his first NHL team.
The Blackhawks sent Dylan Sikura to Vegas for Pirri, who split last season between the Golden Knights and Chicago of the American Hockey League. The forward had two assists in 16 games with Vegas, and 15 goals and 20 assists in 38 games with Chicago.
Sikura, 25, had one goal and 13 assists in 47 games with Chicago over the past three seasons.
SOCCER
Revolution blanks D.C. United
Gustavo Bou and Adam Buska scored in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday night in Washington.
Matt Turner had three saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
D.C. United (2-7-5) has lost back-to-back games and is winless in five.
