Sports briefs: Authentic made 9-5 Preakness favorite

HORSE RACING

Authentic 9-5 Preakness favorite

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite for the Preakness and drew the No. 9 post position at the draw Monday that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent in the infield at Pimlico Race Course.

Authentic’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is undefeated taking the Derby winner to the Preakness, which will be run Saturday without fans. Baffert is looking for his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory.

Jockey John Velazquez expects to take Authentic out to the front again and wonders if the pace will be slower without Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law, runner-up to Authentic in the Derby.

“He’s pretty quick,” Velazquez said. “I just have to switch him a little bit. He’ll be on the lead no matter what.”

Art Collector, who was scratched from the Derby, appears to be the biggest threat to Authentic and is the 5-2 second choice on the morning line out of post No. 3.