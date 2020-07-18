HORSE RACING
Authentic wins Haskell Stakes
Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth win in the $1 million Haskell Stakes, holding off Ny Traffic at the wire at Monmouth Park on Saturday in Oceanport, N.J.
Jockey Mike Smith put the Santa Anita Derby runner-up on the lead at the start and they covered the 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 stakes in 1:50.46. The win was the third in four starts this year for the colt.
Belmont runner-up Dr. Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo.
SOCCER
Rally gives D.C. United draw with New England
Veteran Federico Higuain scored as a second-half substitute for a second straight match, and D.C. United rallied for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Friday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
New England missed a chance to book a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament thanks to a defensive blunder midway through the second half.
Higuain was able to chase down an awful back-pass by New England defender Antonio Delamea. The pass was short and left New England goalkeeper Matt Turner out of position. Higuain got to the ball first, dribbled around Turner and scored his second goal of the tournament.
The draw left New England tied with Toronto FC on top of Group C with 4 points, while D.C. United earned its second straight draw. D.C. United (1-1-2) will close the group stage facing winless Montreal next Tuesday, while the Revolution close out against Toronto.
In another match, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United played to a scoreless draw. The teams remained at the top of Group D with 4 points, although Real Salt Lake has the advantage on goal differential. Still, it was a missed opportunity for both clubs as the winner would have clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a victory.
Graham Zusi scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Washington is defeated on penalty kicks in Challenge Cup
Kailen Sheridan stopped Bayley Feist‘s penalty kick and Sky Blue advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit on Saturday in Herriman, Utah.
It was the second game of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament to go to a penalty shootout. On Friday night, the Houston Dash advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw against the Utah Royals.
Under tournament rules, tie games went straight to a shootout rather than extra periods. The last game to go to penalties before Friday night was the 2016 league championship.
Sky Blue will play the winner of Saturday night’s quarterfinal between OL Reign and the Chicago Red Stars. Playing the tournament without Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh because of injuries, Sky Blue was seeded sixth after a pair of losses in the group stage.
ELSEWHERE
- T
- he Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya
- in Moscow. The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya’s death on Friday has not yet been disclosed. She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the 2018 Olympics with skating partner
Harley Windsor.
- The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired in February after sustaining several injuries.
Rick Reed
- , whose career as a big league
- umpire spanned three decades and included two All-Star games and a World Series, has died. He was 70. Born in Detroit, Mr. Reed first worked a handful of American League games in 1979 before eventually becoming a full-time umpire in the majors four years later. He worked the
- seven-game World Series between Minneso
- ta and Atlanta in 1991 and also received All-Star assignments in 1986 and 199
- 8.
