BASEBALL
Mets get good news on deGrom
Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets averted a serious setback Wednesday when an MRI showed nothing to be concerned about, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner was sent for tests after exiting an intrasquad game early with tightness in his back.
Mets manager Luis Rojas said eGrom left Tuesday night’s camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. He is day to day.
The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the season following Tommy John surgery.
Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs remained concerned about first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of a back issue. An MRI on Rizzo on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career. He is considered day to day.
Rizzo, who is expected to bat second in Chicago’s lineup, hit .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBIs last year.
Calhoun expected to mss start of season
Willie Calhoun is expected to miss the start of the season because of a hip strain, a setback for the Texas Rangers left fielder who was ready to play after recovering from a broken jaw sustained in a spring training game more than four months ago.
Calhoun exited an intrasquad game Monday night because of a sore hip, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain in a small muscle. So after being on track to not miss any regular-season games because of the broken jaw, Calhoun could now start the season on the injured list because of the hip issue.
The Rangers sounded more hopeful about veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos after he got hurt in that same intrasquad game Monday. Chirinos rolled his right ankle while taking a throw. Manager Chris Woodward said Chirinos was walking “pretty normal” on Wednesday.
HORSE RACING
Baffert given 15-day suspension
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 15 days on Wednesday by the Arkansas Racing Commission and two of his horses were disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance.
The commission said the suspension will run Aug. 1-15. The Oaklawn Park stewards found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.
His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Ark., track on May 2. The commission disqualified both horses and stripped them of their purse earnings. Baffert said he will appeal the sanctions.
Runners-up in major races top Haskell choices
Belmont Stakes runner-up Dr Post and Santa Anita Derby runner-up Authentic drew the two inside post positions and were made the top choices for Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.
Seven colts were entered in the 1 1/8-mile race. Authentic has been installed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite and will look to give trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth Haskell win. The California-based colt drew the No. 2 post position.
Authentic was second to Honor A.P. in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in his last start on June 6.
Dr Post, trained by Todd Pletcher, was made the 5-2 second choice. The colt finished second to Tiz the Law in the Belmont on July 20. The son of Quality Road drew the No. 1 post position.
NBA
Oladipo backtracking on withdrawal
Victor Oladipo is having second thoughts about calling it a season. If all goes well during the next two weeks, the Indiana Pacers might get their two-time All-Star back.
Twelve days after announcing he would sit out because of concerns over his surgically repaired right knee, Oladipo told reporters the workouts in Orlando, Fla., have forced him to rethink his decision.
Oladipo’s presence could give the Pacers a big boost when the season resumes, especially with starting guard Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia) also expected to be healthy. Brogdon tore a muscle in his thigh March 4 and was listed as week to week. In June, Brogdon declared himself healthy. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and returned to practice for the first time Wednesday.
ELSEWHERE
David Lewis
- , a key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65. Mr. Lewis died Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years, according to Southern California, where he played in college. He was a second-round pick at outside linebacker by the Buccaneers in 1977 and played for them until 1981.
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick
- is expected to be ready for preseason basketball practices after having surgery on his right foot to alleviate a stress fracture, the school said. He is expected to recover within six weeks. Fredrick started all 25 games as a freshman last season and led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.461) and averaged 10.2 points.
- Marshall quarterback
Isaiah Green
- is looking to transfer, placing his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Green completed 57% of his pass attempts with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions as a two-year starter.
- Race driver
Katherine Legge
- broke her left leg and right wrist after crashing in testing for the European Le Mans Series, organizers said. Legge, a British driver, raced the Indianapolis 500 in 2012 and 2013.
