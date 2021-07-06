Sports briefs: Banned sprinter Richardson also off relay

TRACK AND FIELD
Banned sprinter Richardson also off relay
Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.
Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., last month and the spot that went with it in Tokyo in the 100. Her 30-day suspension will end before the start of the relays on Aug. 5, which left open the possibility she could win a medal as part of the 4x100 relay team.
But her name was missing from the roster USATF sent out. The federation had two discretionary picks beyond the top four finishers in the 100-meter final at trials but didn’t offer a spot to the 21-year-old sprinter who was seen as an Olympic gold contender.
USATF said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated.
CYCLING
Cavednish near Tour’s stage wins record
Only months after he contemplated retirement, Mark Cavendish, a 36-year-old British veteran, is just one win away from tying Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 stage wins at the Tour de France.
Cavendish won the 10th stage in a mass sprint Tuesday in Valence as Tadej Pogacar kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. Cavendish, who has three stage wins under his belt already, edged Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.
Pogacar has opened a 2:01 gap over his closest rival, Ben O’Connor of Australia.
Lorena Wiebes won the group sprint at the finish of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne in Carugate while Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the peloton to maintain her big lead in the overall standings. Wiebes beat Emma Norsgaard and 2012 Olympic champion Marianne Vos to win the stage. Van der Breggen continues to lead Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
- by 2 minutes, 51 seconds.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar, Road America reach extension
IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., announcing a multiyear extension that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series. IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016.
- The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula 1 couldn’t come up with a compromise over Australia’s strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was postponed from its original season-opening spot on the F1 calendar on March 21 and had been rescheduled for Nov. 21.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
JMU sweeps major state awards
James Madison swept the major awards as Kate Gordon, Odicci Alexander, Alissa Humphrey and coach Loren LaPorte each collected an honor for the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division team.
LaPorte was named coach of the year after she guided the Dukes to the program’s best postseason run, advancing to the Women’s College World Series semifinals with wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State. LaPorte led the team to a CAA record of 17-1 and the program’s sixth CAA title. The Dukes finished 41-4 overall.
Gordon, the Dukes’ left fielder, became the first player to be named player of the year three times. Gordon finished the season batting .362 with 47 runs, 21 home runs, 58 RBI and a .872 slugging percentage.
Alexander, the CAA pitcher of the year, was named the VaSID pitcher of the year. Alexander posted a record of 18-3 with wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as well as wins over three other top 25 teams.
Humphrey was named rookie of the year. Humphrey set a season program record for no-hitters with four and finished with a record of 14-0.
STATE GOLF
DiNunzio advances in VSGA Women’s Amateur
Virginia Tech’s Becca DiNunzio, the tournament’s top seed, advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals of the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket.
DiNunzio will meet No. 4 seed Julie Shin of Brambleton, a rising senior at Independence High School. The other semifinal pairs Danielle Suh of Herndon against Burke’s Alexandra Austin, who the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play title in 2016. The winners will advance to Wednesday’s title match.
In the quarterfinals, DiNunzio beat Emma Landis of Virginia Beach 2 and 1, Shin ousted Vynie Chen of Centreville 4 and 3, Suh edged Sydney Hackett of Ashburn in 19 holes and Austin topped Lauren Greenlief of Ashburn in 20 holes.
In the fourth flight final, Maggie Ladd of Midlothian defeated Maxine Bland of Clifton 3 and 1.
ELSEWHERE
The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood
- to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL.
Chris Smith
- , who injured his knee in January and was out the rest of his senior season, won’t return to UCLA’s basketball team. Smith could have returned in 2021-22 because the NCAA granted all seniors an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Smith averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting the first eight games before sustaining an ACL tear to his left knee.
- Charlotte FC has agreed to a deal with
Miguel Angel Ramirez
- to become the first head coach of its Major League Soccer expansion team, according to a source familiar with the situation. Ramírez, 36, is considered one of soccer’s brightest young minds, with coaching stops in Spain, Qatar, Ecuador and Brazil.
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Patrick Mahomes
- is teaming with USA Football to host three youth coaching clinics across Missouri this summer while his foundation has provided grants to 15 youth football leagues.
— From staff and wire reports