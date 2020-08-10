AUTO RACING
Bell returning to JGR, replacing Jones
Christopher Bell is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series in 2021.
Bell will replace Erik Jones, whose contract with JGR expires at the end of this season. Jones has two wins in 133 Cup Series starts.
Bell is finishing his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, a JGR satellite team that announced last week it had sold its NASCAR charter and will close its doors in November. That left Bell without a ride in 2021, and Gibbs moved quickly to bring back the budding star.
Bell, 25, claimed the 2017 Truck Series title and won 15 races during two years (2018-19) in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He drove both Xfinity seasons for Gibbs. He has five top-10 finishes this year in the Cup Series.
HOCKEY
Tallon leaving as Panthers’ GM
The Florida Panthers will have a new general manager next season, making the announcement early Monday that Dale Tallon is leaving the franchise after 10 years.
Tallon’s contract as president of hockey operations and general manager expired July 1, and was extended by Panthers owner Vincent Viola to get through the remainder of a season that was stretched out by the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs on Friday, falling to the New York Islanders in four games. That ouster, the end of yet another season of high expectations that didn’t deliver as planned, sealed Tallon’s fate.
- The Hockey Hall of Fame postponed its 2020 induction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was to have taken place Nov. 16 in Toronto. The 2020 class was announced in June and featured forward
JaromeIginla
- , winger
Marian Hossa
- , defensemen
Kevin Lowe
- and
Doug Wilson
- , Canadian women’s goaltender
Kim St. Pierre
- and longtime general manager
Ken Holland
- . The hall said it will discuss rescheduling plans on Oct. 29.
- The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting winger
Alexis Lafreniere
- . The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday night. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965 when they selected
Andre Veilleux
- . The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season and the lottery was turned into a two-phase process. The league’s bottom seven teams had their seasons concluded March 12. Those teams also ended up not winning the lottery in June. The Los Angeles Kings landed the No. 2 pick overall. The winning placeholder team, which became the Rangers, got the top pick despite a 12.5% chance. Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games in the Quebec Major Junior League.
NFL
Architect of ‘Orange Crush’ defense dies at 87
Carroll Hardy, a multisport star known as the only man ever to pinch hit for Ted Williams, died Sunday at age 87 in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Mr. Hardy was also the football executive who helped assemble the “Orange Crush” defense in Denver during the 1970s.
The University of Colorado, where Hardy was a three-sport star, said he died of complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Mr. Hardy went on to play professional baseball and football after starring in track, baseball and football at Colorado from 1951 to 1955.
Miller expected to join Patriots
Running back Lamar Miller is expected to sign with the New England Patriots after visiting Monday, NFL Network reported.
Miller’s NFL career came to a halt when he suffered an ACL tear during Houston’s third preseason game in 2019, ending his season. The injury came in Miller’s contract year and led to the end of his stint in Houston after four years.
Miller has registered two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a career total of 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns.
TENNIS
Kuznetsova drops out of U.S. Open
Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.
The Western & Southern Open starts Aug. 22; the U.S. Open starts Aug. 31.
Also withdrawing from the U.S. Open on Monday were No. 31 Barbora Strycova, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and No. 108 Wang Xiyu.
- Former Wimbledon finalist
Eugenie Bouchard
- won the first and only completed main draw match at the Prague Open on a rainy Monday. Bouchard eased past eighth-seeded
Veronika Kudermetova
- 6-0, 6-3 for her first win on clay since 2018 and her second victory in two matches against the Russian. Fourth-seeded
Dayana Yastremska
- withdrew from the tournament at the last minute because of tooth pain.
ELSEWHERE
- Nashville agreed to an extension with defender
Walker Zimmerman
- keeping the member of the U.S. men’s national soccer team under contract through 2023. Nashville traded for Zimmerman in February in a deal with Los Angeles. Coach
Gary Smith
- said he’s happy to have Zimmerman committed for the next few years, calling him a part of the foundation they’re building. A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Zimmerman scored the first goal in Nashville’s MLS history on Feb. 29 in front of 59,069 in a loss to Atlanta United. It was the largest crowd to see a soccer match in Tennessee. He has played in 165 MLS games, and he made his debut with the U.S. men’s national team in 2017.
- R
- oyal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, will host the 2024 Presidents Cup. The club was founded in 1873 and held the Presidents Cup in 2007. The U.S. won that edition in which Canada’s
Mike Weir
- beat
Tiger Woods
- in a Sunday singles match. R
- oyal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
