Sports briefs: Bias heads Collegiate Hall class

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bias heads Collegiate Hall class
Maryland men’s basketball great Len Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The organization on Sunday announced its eight-member Class of 2021, including Bias, Rick Byrd, David Greenwood, Hersey Hawkins, Jim Jackson, Antawn Jamison, Tom Penders and Paul Pierce.
A first-team All-American and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, Bias finished his four-year career at Maryland as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,149 points. He averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds and led the Terps to the 1984 ACC tournament title, the school’s first in 26 years. He was also named the 1984 ACC tournament MVP.
Bias finished with 2,149 points at Maryland mostly without the benefit of the 3-point shot. He was passed in the record books by Juan Dixon (2,269) and Greivis Vasquez (2,169), the two most prolific 3-point shooters in school history.
The Boston Celtics selected Bias with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 draft, two days before his death at age 22 in what the Maryland medical examiner determined to be a cocaine overdose.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama keeps No. 1 spot
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson.
Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively.
Liberty returned to the rankings at No. 25 after a week out.
Vanderbilt fires Mason
Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.
Hired in 2014 as Vanderbilt’s 28th coach, Mason replaced James Franklin when he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford. He became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat state rival Tennessee three straight seasons.
LSU’s top receiver opts out of rest of season
LSU receiving leader Terrace Marshall Jr. has decided to opt out for the rest of this season, leaving the Tigers without their leading receiver on the week they’re scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama.
Marshall, a junior who will be eligible for next spring’s NFL draft, announced his decision Sunday in a social media post verified by LSU athletic officials.
Marshall has caught 48 passes this season for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.
- UTEP suspended football activities Sunday and called off another game after “multiple members” of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The Miners won’t play host to Southern Miss as scheduled Friday after scrapping this weekend’s game at Rice because of the positive tests. It’s the third straight UTEP game to be called off, starting with UAB on Nov. 20 because of coronavirus issues in the UAB program.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton wins crash-filled Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-filled Bahrain Grand Prix where Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with only minor burns after his car exploded into a fireball.
The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track Sunday at high speed on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was conscious and stable and then taken by helicopter to a military hospital.
Governing body FIA said that Grosjean was staying overnight in a military hospital to have treatment for burns on the back of both hands, but that he did not have any fractures despite hitting the barriers at an estimated speed of at least 125 mph.
In Hamilton’s record-extending 95th win, he finished ahead of Max Verstappen, who took his 41st career podium and a bonus point with the fastest lap.
Perez looked set to finish third and clinch his 10th career podium, but his engine blew with three laps left and flames poured from the back of his car as he pulled over to the side. That put Red Bull’s Alexander Albon into third ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Jr.
NBA
Hornets acquire Hayward from Celtics
The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction.
The Celtics will only get Charlotte’s draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it’s unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward’s contract.
Hayward, a 10-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 641 regular-season games with 479 starts with the Jazz and Celtics, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game.
ELSEWHERE
New England ousts Orlando
Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference semifinals in Orlando, Fla.
New England will play the Columbus-Nashville winner next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.
- The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics estimated the additional costs for postponing the events to the summer of 2021 to be about $1.9 billion, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. The committee will discuss the plan with the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments and decide next month how to split the costs, Yomiuri said Sunday, citing unidentified Olympic officials. The Tokyo Games, set for July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021, were delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
