Sports briefs: Bielema hired as Illinois' coach

Sei Young Kim is in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., take player-of-the-year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world.

Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69.

For Kim to take the No. 1 spot in the world from Ko, she would have to win Sunday and have Ko finish 10th or worse. Ko has held the top spot for 73 weeks in a row.

Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a 68.

Lexi Thompson (71), Brooke Henderson (66), Charley Hull (66), Minjee Lee (66) and Austin Ernst (69) were 9 under.

SOCCER

Mewis is named top U.S. female player

Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer female player of the year.

Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, garnered 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third.