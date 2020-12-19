Sports briefs: Bielema hired as Illinois' coach

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bielema hired to coach Illinois
Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.
The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith on Saturday, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.
Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately.
A native of western Illinois, Bielema, 50, is 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
CFP semifinal could move out of Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in doubt.
A source involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week.
The Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game. A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday, the source said.
If the game is moved, a likely site would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The CFP offices are located in suburban Dallas.
Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.
It is unclear if the game moves it would be called a Rose Bowl. If not it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season.
The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, Calif., was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, N.C., because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Rocky Lombardi
- , the quarterback who led Michigan State to its two victories, is looking to transfer to another school. Lombardi told the Detroit Free Press that he’s placed his name in the transfer portal.
GOLF
Kim leads Ko by one shot in Florida
Sei Young Kim is in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., take player-of-the-year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world.
Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69.
For Kim to take the No. 1 spot in the world from Ko, she would have to win Sunday and have Ko finish 10th or worse. Ko has held the top spot for 73 weeks in a row.
Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a 68.
Lexi Thompson (71), Brooke Henderson (66), Charley Hull (66), Minjee Lee (66) and Austin Ernst (69) were 9 under.
SOCCER
Mewis is named top U.S. female player
Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer female player of the year.
Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, garnered 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third.
Mewis, 28, played in eight of the nine Team USA games this year, with six starts. She scored four goals at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
Mewis played all five games for the North Carolina Courage at the NWSL Challenge Cup before joining Manchester City in England in early August. She scored six goals in 17 matches there and helped her team win the delayed FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Nov. 1.
- Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021. The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the United States Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup, the team said.
ELSEWHERE
- Right-hander
Chris Flexen
- and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year contract. He was 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA last season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea.
- T
- he Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race has been canceled for the first time in its history, with organizers admitting border restrictions forced by Sydney’s new coronavirus outbreak made it impossible to stage the
- race. The race, first held in 1945, was scheduled to begin D
- ec. 26 as part of a Boxing Day tradition in Australia
- .
- Spielberg edged pacesetter The Great One by a nose in the $200,500 Los Alamitos (Calif.) Futurity on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer
Bob Baffert
- his seventh straight victory in the Grade 2 race. Ridden by
Flavien Prat
- , Spielberg ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.56 and paid $5.80, $3.60 and $4.80 as the 19-10 second choice in the field of six. The 2-year-old colt overcame a two-length deficit in the final eighth of a mile to prevail.
- The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will be about 140 miles shorter than normal as a result of complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Race officials said that teams will no longer embark on a 1,000-mile journey to Nome but instead will take a roughly 860-mile loop that starts and ends in Willow.
- The NBA fined Washington Wizards center
Thomas Bryant
- $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official. Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit forward
Blake Griffin
- , who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. The incident occurred with 8:42 left in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
- returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings after winning the Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days in Val Gardena, Italy. After winning Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
- . The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the U.S. ski team, with
Bryce Bennett
- fourth,
Jared Goldberg
- sixth and
Travis Ganong
- 14th.
