NFL
Bills sign McDermott to extension
The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott, a former William & Mary defensive standout, to a multiyear contract extension.
A source with direct knowledge told The Associated Press the contract is a four-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. McDermott had two years remaining on his original deal. McDermott, 46, has been the key figure in changing the direction of the franchise since his arrival in 2017.
Before his arrival, the Bills had the longest playoff drought in the NFL and just two winning seasons since 1999. The Bills have made the playoffs in two of McDermott’s three seasons in charge and are hoping to win the AFC East this season following Tom Brady’s departure from New England.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Houston coach Bill Yeoman dies
Bill Yeoman, the longtime Houston football coach who led the Cougars to four Southwest Conference titles and a school-record 160 victories, has died. He was 92.
The university announced the death Wednesday without providing details. Son Bill Jr. told ESPN his father died of pneumonia and kidney failure.
The school’s first inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, Mr. Yeoman coached the Cougars from 1962 to 1986. Mr. Yeoman was known for the veer offense that helped the Cougars lead the nation in total offense from 1966 to 1968.
NBA
Boston gives Stevens extension
The Boston Celtics signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, terms of which were not disclosed. The Celtics signed Stevens to a six-year deal when they hired him in 2013. They gave him an initial extension in 2016 that would have expired following next season. Stevens, 43, has a 318-245 record in seven seasons in Boston.
Lillard scores 61 points in Blazers’ win
Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 134-131 on Tuesday night to move into eighth place in the Western Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Blazers will clinch a spot in the play-in series for the last playoff spot out West with a win Thursday against Brooklyn.
Lillard made nine 3-pointers in his sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.
- The Indiana Pacers added a year to coach
Nate McMillan
- ‘s contract, which was set to expire after next season. Through Tuesday, McMillan has gone 181-136 in four seasons, taking the Pacers to the playoffs every year.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
- has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for head-butting Washington’s
Moe Wagner
- on Tuesday night. It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.
AUTO RACING
Dixon sets pace in Indy 500 practice
Scott Dixon, already off to a tremendous start to the IndyCar season, set the pace on the first day of practice for the Indianapolis 500. The five-time IndyCar champion was fastest in the first session Wednesday in preparation for the Aug. 23 race. Dixon turned a lap of 224.047 mph around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the two-hour session for veterans.
- Roush Fenway Racing announced a 12-race sponsorship deal with mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate to fund
Ryan Newman
- ’s car throughout the remainder of this NASCAR season.
SOCCER
Portland wins MLS is Back title
Dario Zuparic‘s first goal of the season in the 66th minute gave Portland a 2-1 victory against Orlando in the MLS is Back tournament final Tuesday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., capping a monthlong event.
Portland’s Larrys Mabiala scored the game’s first goal. The Timbers also earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League, their first since 2016.
TENNIS
Gauff topples No. 2 seed Sabalenka
American teenager Coco Gauff overcame some shaky serving to beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals in Lexington, Ky., with her third career victory over a top-15 opponent. Gauff, 16, hit 10 double-faults and was broken seven times.
Pliskova knocks off No. 2 seed Martic
Kristyna Pliskova upset second-seeded Petra Martic 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open. Pliskova, ranked 69th, hit nine aces and 28 winners on the way to her first win over her 14th-ranked opponent.
ELSEWHERE
Sylvia Fowles
- had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 68-48 on Tuesday night in Bradenton, Fla., handing the reigning WNBA champions their fifth straight loss. It’s the longest losing streak for Washington (3-5) since dropping seven straight in 2016.
Mel Stute
- , who trained Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness and the Eclipse Award as the nation’s best 3-year-old male, died Wednesday. He was 93. He died at a rental home near Del Mar racetrack north of San Diego, where his son,
Gary
- , is training at the summer meet. Gary Stute said his father had been bedridden since falling and injuring his knee last month. Mr. Stute won 2,000 races in a career that began in the late 1940s and ended when he retired in 2011.
