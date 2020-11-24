Sports briefs: Braves sign Morton to one-year deal

BASEBALL
Braves sign Morton to one-year deal
The Atlanta Braves were looking for more than just experience and depth when they signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal Tuesday.
As was the case when the Braves recently signed another veteran for the rotation, Drew Smyly, general manager Alex Anthopoulos sought a power arm to help push Atlanta to the World Series.
Morton, a 37-year-old right-hander, is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.
The Rays declined his $15 million option and the Braves gave him what he would have earned.
The Braves relied on their young starting pitchers to move within one game of the World Series this year, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.
Braves left-hander Max Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Rookie sensation Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright also boosted the rotation after Atlanta lost ace Mike Soroka with a torn Achilles tendon.
The Braves are counting on Soroka’s return in 2021, but the injury was a reminder of the need for depth.
Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series.
Rays’ Arozarena arrested in Mexico
Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth Award for the most valuable player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.
He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.
- Hall of Fame manager
Tom Lasorda
- ‘s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Fullerton, Calif. Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman
Steve Brener
- said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky great Billy Evans dies at 88
Billy Evans, a member of the 1956 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and Kentucky Hall of Famer who helped the Wildcats go 25-0 in 1953-54, has died. He was 88.
Mr. Evans had 716 points and 549 rebounds in 83 career games over three seasons (1952-55) playing under legendary coach Adolph Rupp.
Mr. Evans was selected by the Rochester Royals in the fifth round of the 1955 NBA draft, a year before he won gold with the U.S. at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, with Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame teammates Bill Russell and K.C. Jones.
SOCCER
Nashville beats Toronto in extra time
Daniel Rios’ goal in extra time gave Nashville SC a 1-0 victory over host Toronto FC in an MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup on in East Hartford, Conn.
In the 108th minute, Hany Mukhtar found enough space amid three Toronto defenders to fire a shot. Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg made the save, but Rios tapped in the rebound for the goal.
Nashville will visit third-seeded Columbus in the semifinals Sunday.
