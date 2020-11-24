Sports briefs: Braves sign Morton to one-year deal

The Braves are counting on Soroka’s return in 2021, but the injury was a reminder of the need for depth.

Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

Rays’ Arozarena arrested in Mexico

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth Award for the most valuable player in the postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.

He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.

Hall of Fame manager