Sports briefs: Capitals sign winger Sheary

NHL
Capitals sign winger Sheary
Washington signed winger Conor Sheary to a $735,000, one-year contract Tuesday, giving the Capitals additional forward depth going into training camp and the 56-game 2021 season.
Sheary played for Buffalo and Pittsburgh last season, finishing with 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 games. He could start this season on Washington’s third line, replacing Ilya Kovalchuk.
Sheary, 28, has 72 goals and 78 assists in 325 career games. He also has made 61 playoff appearances, winning the Stanley Cup twice with Pittsburgh.
Washington signed Sheary days after veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist revealed a heart condition would prevent him from suiting up for the Capitals this season. Lundqvist signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal in October.
BASKETBALL
Pierce, Collins lead first-time nominees for basketball hall
Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins and former Virginia Union standout Ben Wallace are among the first-time nominees announced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Also making their debut as candidates are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
Finalists are scheduled to be announced in early March — in the timeframe of NBA All-Star weekend, the Hall of Fame said, though it’s unclear if an actual All-Star event will take place — and those elected would be unveiled in early April, at the NCAA Final Four, if that happens as planned.
Other returnees to the ballot, the Hall said, include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.
The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield, Mass., next September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 13-15 in Uncasville, Conn.
The Los Angeles Sparks extended coach Derek Fisher’s contract and appointed him the WNBA team’s general manager. Fisher has guided the Sparks to a 37-19 record in his two years with the team and Los Angeles has reached the postseason both years. Michael Fischer, who has served as the assistant general manager since 2018, will be the team’s vice president of player personnel. Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman
- will assume the role of chief executive officer.
SOCCER
Gio Reyna named top
U.S. young male player
Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s young male player of the year after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.
The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.
A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.
ELSEWHERE
For Mark Russell and Slugger White, getting into the business as a PGA Tour rules official was a lot easier decision than getting out. With some 80 years of experience between them — Sam Snead
- was still playing the occasional tournament when they started — Russell and White are moving toward retirement from their official titles of vice president of competitions. Russell said he will stay on as a consultant during the transition. White plans to work about 10 or so events next year, making himself available if the need arises.
