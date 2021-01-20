Sports briefs: Caps put four key players on COVID-19 list

NHL
Capitals put four key players on COVID-19 list
The Washington Capitals placed Alex Ovechkin, Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov on the COVID-19 absences list on Wednesday, shortly after the NHL fined the team $100,000 for players’ violations of protocol, multiple reports said.
In the first major punishment given to a team this season for violating protocols, the league cited “social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.”
Through four games this season, Washington has a 2-0-2 record, good for second place in the East Division. Ovechkin is tied for the team lead in points (5), and Samsonov has split the starts in net with Vitek Vanecek.
Since the regular season started, no Capitals players had appeared on the NHL’s COVID-19 list, which could include those who test positive, have a potential exposure or face quarantine requirements.
Carolina games called off through Saturday
The NHL postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.
The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.
Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes’ training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players “until further notice.” The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.
This is the second straight postponement involving the Hurricanes, with their game at Nashville on Tuesday called off in the NHL’s first postponement since the season began. The league didn’t specify which team prompted that night’s postponement in either announcement, though four Hurricanes players — Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen — were added to the daily COVID-19 list later Tuesday afternoon.
NBA
Wizards given OK to practice again
The Washington Wizards said Wednesday they’ve been cleared to return to practice after a COVID-19 outbreak on the team led to the postponement of five of their games.
The team tweeted that it was allowed to practice Wednesday night. The Wizards haven’t played since Jan. 11.
They were supposed to be in action Wednesday at the Charlotte Hornets, but that was one of the games that was called off during a stretch in which six Washington players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others ruled out because of contact tracing.
The soonest Washington could play again would be Friday at Milwaukee, which would represent an 11-day game between outings.
Memphis-Portland game called off
Contact tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland on Wednesday night, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season.
By NBA rule, teams must have eight eligible players for games; the Grizzlies would not meet that threshold because of “ongoing contact tracing,” the league said.
The decision about the Memphis-Portland game came on the same day that the league, in a memo sent to teams, reiterated some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week.
Starting with Wednesday’s games, the NBA told teams to have their security officials “stationed near the half-court line during pregame warmups and postgame to provide reminders to players and staff and encourage compliance” with the rules regarding interaction.
GOLF
Thomas to undergo training in wake of slur
Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.
Clothing brand Ralph Lauren ended its long-time sponsorship with Thomas following the incident two weeks ago, which the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as “humiliating and embarrassing and it’s not me.”
Thomas has spoken to his other sponsors — Titleist, FootJoy and global bank Citi are among those listed on his official website — and hopes they will stand by him as he looks to restore his reputation.
TENNIS
U.S. Men’s Clay Court canceled
The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston was canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.
It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.
Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.
ELSEWHERE
- Goalkeeper
Sean Johnson
- left U.S. men’s national soccer team training camp because of a knee strain the staff
- described as minor and will miss a Jan. 31 ex
- hibition against Trinidad and Tobag
- o in Orlando, Fla.
Matt Turner
- is the only senio
- r goalkeeper training with the tea
- m.
- The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated U.S. Sen.
Kelly Loeffler
- ’s stint as a WNBA owner. A source with knowledge of the situation said there are five groups that have expressed interest in buying the Dream and that the team was “finalizing its decision.” An Atlanta Dream spokeswoman said the team had no comment on the impending sale at this time. Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner