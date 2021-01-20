Sports briefs: Caps put four key players on COVID-19 list

They were supposed to be in action Wednesday at the Charlotte Hornets, but that was one of the games that was called off during a stretch in which six Washington players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others ruled out because of contact tracing.

The soonest Washington could play again would be Friday at Milwaukee, which would represent an 11-day game between outings.

Memphis-Portland game called off

Contact tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland on Wednesday night, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season.

By NBA rule, teams must have eight eligible players for games; the Grizzlies would not meet that threshold because of “ongoing contact tracing,” the league said.

The decision about the Memphis-Portland game came on the same day that the league, in a memo sent to teams, reiterated some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week.