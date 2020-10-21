Sports briefs: Chambers resigns from Penn State post

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Chambers resigns from Penn State post
Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ coach.
Chambers, 49, had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.
Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour said that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season. NCAA basketball season starts Nov. 25.
Chambers was in the middle of a four-year contract with Penn State that runs through 2021-22 season. He was 148-150 with Penn State, including an NIT championship in 2018.
Penn State finished 21-10 record last season and was likely to earn an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2011 before the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic.
Earlier this year, former Penn State player Rasir Bolton, now at Iowa State, made allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers to ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”
Bolton said during a particularly difficult stretch for the team in January 2019, Chambers told him: “I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”
Chambers apologized for the comment.
Penn State said new allegations surfaced shortly after the story and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.
- Alabama freshman forward
Alex Tchikou
- will miss the upcoming season after suffering a torn right Achilles. Crimson Tide coach
Nate Oats
- said Tchikou had surgery Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery. The 6-foot-11 225-pounder was a four-star prospect several recruiting services ranked as one of the nation’s top 60 recruits.
- Former Texas Tech women’s coach
Marlene Stollings
- , who was fired after USA Today published a report detailing players’ claims of physical and emotional abuse, has filed a lawsuit against the school and athletics director
Kirby Hocutt
- . The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lubbock, Texas, claims breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, defamation and sex discrimination. Stollings was fired on Aug. 6, a day after the scathing report was published.
Eric Bentley
- , general counsel for the Texas Tech University System, said Wednesday that the claims by Stollings in her lawsuit were without merit. The lawsuit claims the school’s decision to fire Stollings was based on biases against female coaches. It said Texas Tech and Hocutt “regularly, and in this instance in particular,” penalized female coaches for employing the “same demanding and effective coaching techniques” that male coaches used without consequence.
CYCLING
Almeida still leads with race in mountains
João Almeida remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia as the race headed into the high mountains and Ben O’Connor earned his first stage victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 17th leg.
Almeida was part of the group of overall favorites that crossed the summit finish in Madonna di Campiglio more than five minutes after O’Connor, and the Portuguese cyclist remained 17 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman.
Jai Hindley is third overall, 2:58 behind Almeida on the eve of the Giro’s toughest stage, which features four classified climbs, three of which are the highest category.
O’Connor, an Australian, finished 31 seconds ahead of Hermann Pernsteiner. Thomas De Gendt was third, 1:10 behind O’Connor.
Marc Soler
- made a strong move on the final descent to pull away from the pack and held on to comfortably win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Lekunberri with defending champion
Primoz Roglic
- finishing second to keep the overall leader’s jersey. Soler was able to ride alone toward the finish line at the end of the 94-mile ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Roglic to secure his first Grand Tour stage victory. Soler moved to 10th place overall, more than a minute off the lead. Roglic has a nine-second lead over
Daniel Martin
- .
TENNIS
Zverev advances to Cologne quarterfinals
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne (Germany) Championship quarterfinals.
Zverev hit 10 double-faults but won his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week’s Cologne Indoors.
Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3.
- Former Wimbledon semifinalist
Julia Goerges
- announced her retirement from tennis Wednesday at the age of 31. The German reached her highest ranking of ninth in the world in 2018 and was ranked 45th at her retirement after a 15-year pro career. Her most recent match was a second-round loss to fellow German
Laura Siegemund
- at the French Open. Goerges reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018 before losing in straight sets to
Serena Williams
- .
ELSEWHERE
Mario Henderson
- , a former Raiders tackle who started 28 games between 2008 and 2010, has died at age 35. The details surrounding his death were not immediately known. Mr. Henderson was to turn 36 on Oct. 29. The news was first broken by
James Chaney,
- the head coach of Lehigh High School, which Mr. Henderson attended in the early 2000s.
- The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent forward
Nick Merkley
- to a one-year, two-way contract. Merkley, 23, is currently playing for Ässät in Liiga (Finland), for whom he has two goals and two assists in seven games. He will rejoin the Devils before the start of 2020-21 training camp. The Devils acquired the right wing in December from Arizona as part of the multiplayer deal that sent
Taylor Hall
- to the Coyotes.
- The Travelers Championship said that June’s golf tournament raised more than $1.6 million for Connecticut charities despite being a television-only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to 115 local charities this year, officials said. Tournament director
Nathan Grube
- said the loss of ticket revenue was offset by corporate donors.
