Sports briefs: Chambers resigns from Penn State post

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chambers resigns from Penn State post

Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ coach.

Chambers, 49, had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his directions.

Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour said that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season. NCAA basketball season starts Nov. 25.

Chambers was in the middle of a four-year contract with Penn State that runs through 2021-22 season. He was 148-150 with Penn State, including an NIT championship in 2018.

Penn State finished 21-10 record last season and was likely to earn an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2011 before the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, former Penn State player Rasir Bolton, now at Iowa State, made allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers to ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”