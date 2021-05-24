Sports briefs: CIAA to bring three spring tourneys to area in 2022

TENNIS

USTA shifts to electronic line calls

Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won’t be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport’s two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, said that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine U.S. Open Series events preceding it.

AUTO RACING

Former FIA chief Max Mosley dies at 81

Max Mosley, who shook off the stigma of his family’s links to fascism to become international motorsport’s top administrator and later made a stand as a privacy campaigner in response to tabloid stories about his sex life, has died. He was 81.

Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mr. Mosley died the previous evening. He did not disclose the cause of death.