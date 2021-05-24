Sports briefs: CIAA to bring three spring tourneys to area in 2022

COLLEGE SPRING SPORTS
CIAA to bring three league tourneys to area
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Richmond Region Tourism on Monday announced a three-year partnership that will bring a trio of spring championships to the Richmond region beginning in 2022.
The events kick off next spring and include outdoor track and field and women’s tennis at Virginia State University and softball at RF&P Park in Henrico County with Virginia Union University serving as the host institution. The women’s tennis championship will take place April 28-30, and the softball and track and field championships will be held on May 6-7.
NFL
Rodgers passes on Packers’ OTA sessions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past.
Rodgers’ decision not to participate comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career.
TENNIS
USTA shifts to electronic line calls
Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won’t be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport’s two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, said that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine U.S. Open Series events preceding it.
AUTO RACING
Former FIA chief Max Mosley dies at 81
Max Mosley, who shook off the stigma of his family’s links to fascism to become international motorsport’s top administrator and later made a stand as a privacy campaigner in response to tabloid stories about his sex life, has died. He was 81.
Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mr. Mosley died the previous evening. He did not disclose the cause of death.
As president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, from 1993 to 2009, the Oxford University-educated Briton oversaw the global spread of Formula 1, with new races in Asia and the Middle East. But he was also in charge at the time of the tragic death of star driver Ayrton Senna in 1994, multiple scandals and squabbling within the sport about its astronomic costs and the distribution of its massive revenues.
Mr. Mosley said his greatest achievement was making the dangerous sport safer after the death of Senna, Brazil’s three-time world champion.
Torrence wins Top Fuel final
Texas-based Steve Torrence beat Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final at the rain-delayed Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas.
Torrence needed just a 4.00 to earn career win No. 43 after Kalitta’s dragster smoked the tires early. It was his third win in the first five races of the season and first in Texas.
Robert Hight defeated Ron Capps in the Funny Car final. The win was Hight’s first since the 2019 fall Charlotte event and 52nd overall.
In Pro Stock, Matt Hartford won in Houston for the second time in his career, besting Deric Kramer in the final round.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former LSU QB Finley moves to Auburn
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn.
Finley started five games last season as a freshman. He passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.
- The Indiana Hoosiers said that Texas A&M wide receiver
Camron Buckley
- is transferring into the program. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Texan played in 39 games, making four starts, and caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns during his career there.
ELSEWHERE
- Connecticut Sun coach
Curt Miller
- has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player
Liz Cambage
- . In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds. Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.
- A former Michigan State University basketball star was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit, police said.
Keith Appling
- , 29, was arrested in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. Police said he’s accused of shooting the man Saturday night during an argument.
Egan Bernal
- took a major step toward his second Grand Tour title by winning the wet and mountainous 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The 2019 Tour de France champion rode alone over the top of the snowy Giau Pass then carefully navigated the wet descent into Cortina to add to his overall lead. Bernal crossed in 4 hours, 22 minutes and finished 27 seconds ahead of
Romain Bardet
- .
- A federal judge in Portland, Ore., has granted a temporary restraining order that allows a talented 15-year-old player who already trains with professionals to sign with a National Women’s Soccer League team. The order by U.S. District Judge
Karin J. Immergut
- comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of
Olivia Moultrie
- that is challenging the league’s rule prohibiting players under 18. The lawsuit alleges that the rule violates antitrust law.
— From staff and wire reports