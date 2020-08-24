Sports briefs: Clemson is preseason No. 1 team

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson preseason No. 1 team
Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the pandemic from an uncertain college football season.
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.
Alabama is No. 3, Southeastern Conference rival Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.
The 85th edition of the AP rankings will be like none before.
When the season starts, the Buckeyes and 53 other Bowl Subdivision teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons to the spring.
The Big Ten, where Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State play, and the Pac-12, home to No. 9 Oregon, canceled their fall sports seasons because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have also said they will try to play spring football.
The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20. CFP executive director Bill Hancock
- said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place. The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the pandemic.
NFL
False positives blamed
on contamination
The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests said Monday that an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results.”
BioReference Laboratories said the test results on Saturday were contaminated during preparation at its lab in New Jersey. Eleven clubs were affected, and the tests were reexamined and found to be false positives.
Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine.
The status of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams
- for the start of the season is in doubt because of a shoulder injury suffered Sunday. Williams went down trying to make a diving catch in a period after the players had removed their shoulder pads in an attempt to scale back the intensity. The NFL Network reported he suffered a sprain.
- The Denver Broncos’ injury streak kept 11 players out of Monday’s practice and led coach
Vic Fangio to suggest the NFL should have mixed in more off days to its training camp ramp-up period. The most seriously injured of the 11 players who were sidelined was rookie linebacker Justin Strnad, who underwent wrist surgery and is out for the year after getting hurt during Sunday’s practice. Strnad was a fifth-round pick from Wake Forest who was expected to be Denver’s nickel inside linebacker. With Strnad out, second-year hybrid linebacker Justin Hollins
- was moved inside to take his place.
- Cleveland rookie safety
Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field Monday with an Achilles injury. A second-round pick from national champion LSU, Delpit was expected to start this season. Not long after Delpit was injured, starting cornerback Greedy Williams
- — another former LSU player — left the field accompanied by athletic trainers.
- Los Angeles Rams running back
Darrell Henderson has a hamstring injury that could hamper his chances to contend for the starting job. The running back was hurt Saturday a day after the running back was hurt during the team’s first scrimmage at new SoFi Stadium. Henderson’s injury is “mild,” according to coach Sean McVay
- , but the second-year pro is likely to miss practices this week.
- T
he New England Patriots may not have settled on their replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski. New England re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser
- some competition for the job.
- Las Vegas Raiders receiver
Tyrell Williams
- has a torn labrum in his shoulder that he will try to play through this season. A source with knowledge of the injury confirmed that Williams was injured in practice last week.
- The New Orleans Saints cut linebacker
Nigel Bradham and placed defensive back Johnson Bademosi
- on injured reserve. Bradham is an eight-year NFL veteran who had spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and the previous four with Philadelphia. He lasted about three weeks on New Orleans’ roster before his release on Monday. The Saints have yet to address what Bademosi’s injury is.
- The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20.
TENNIS
Williams survives upset bid
Serena Williams was pushed to the brink of a stunning loss in her longest match since 2012 before pulling away with a perfect tiebreaker and edging Arantxa Rus 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0) at the Western & Southern Open in New York.
Rus is a Dutch qualifier ranked No. 72 whose flat, left-handed strokes from the baseline gave Williams trouble. In other women’s action, No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, joined the list of early exits by top players with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 loss to 48th-ranked Marie Bouzkova.
GOLF
Mickelson takes one-shot lead
Phil Mickelson made five straight birdies on the back nine in his PGA Tour Champions debut in Ridgedale, Mo., went to notch 11 and shot a 10-under-par 61 to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie.
K.J. Choi, making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions, was joined in a group at 7 under by Rocco Mediate, Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic. Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were among those another shot back.
ELSEWHERE
- North Carolina State has paused all athletics activities because of a coronavirus cluster within its programs. The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted by the cluster.
- New England Revolution coach
Bruce Arena
- , a former Virginia coach, has been suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team’s July 25 match against Philadelphia. Arena served the first game of his suspension on Thursday. He will also miss Tuesday’s match against D.C. United and Saturday’s against the New York Red Bulls. Assistant coach Richie Williams is expected to lead the team.
Shaquille O’Neal won’t be leaving “Inside the NBA” anytime soon. In fact, viewers are going to be seeing more of him across Turner’s many platforms. Turner Sports and WarnerMedia announced Monday that they have reached a multiyear extension with O’Neal, who joined Turner in 2011 after a 19-year Hall of Fame NBA career.
DePaul hired DeWayne Peevy as its athletics director to replace the retiring Jean Lenti Ponsetto. Peevy, previously the deputy AD at Ken
- tucky, will be introduced on Tuesday.
— From wire reports