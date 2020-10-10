Sports briefs: Colorado, Chicago make multiplayer deal

Sharks give Labanc four-year deal

More than a year after taking a team-friendly contract to help the San Jose Sharks, Kevin Labanc is finally cashing in.

Labanc signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal that carries an annual salary- cap hit of $4,725,000. That’s a significant raise from the $1 million he made last season after putting up a career-high 56 points.

Labanc’s production went down to 33 points last season as he struggled along with the rest of the Sharks, who finished third-worst in the NHL. He was a playoff hero and had 9 points in San Jose’s 2019 run to the Western Conference finals.

The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason makeover by acquiring winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson. Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games last season. He is signed for three more years at a salary-cap hit of $3.4 million. Toronto traded Johnsson to clear much-needed cap space. Anderson, 22, bounced back and forth between New Jersey and its American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton the past two season

s.