Sports briefs: Colorado, Chicago make multiplayer deal

NHL
Colorado acquires winger Saad
in multiplayer deal with Chicago
The Colorado Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.
Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal. Lindholm’s two-way contract has a salary-cap hit of $742,500, and it runs through the 2020-21 season.
Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 draft and helped the team win two Stanley Cup titles before he was traded to Columbus in June 2015.
Saad, 27, has 169 goals and 178 assists in 588 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. He also has made 81 career postseason appearances, collecting 18 goals and 24 assists.
Sharks give Labanc four-year deal
More than a year after taking a team-friendly contract to help the San Jose Sharks, Kevin Labanc is finally cashing in.
Labanc signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal that carries an annual salary- cap hit of $4,725,000. That’s a significant raise from the $1 million he made last season after putting up a career-high 56 points.
Labanc’s production went down to 33 points last season as he struggled along with the rest of the Sharks, who finished third-worst in the NHL. He was a playoff hero and had 9 points in San Jose’s 2019 run to the Western Conference finals.
The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason makeover by acquiring winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson. Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games last season. He is signed for three more years at a salary-cap hit of $3.4 million. Toronto traded Johnsson to clear much-needed cap space. Anderson, 22, bounced back and forth between New Jersey and its American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton the past two season
- s.
The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson
- from the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The 28-year-old from Ann Arbor, Mich., had six goals, eight assists and 65 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Predators in 2019-20. The 18th pick in 2010 by Nashville, Watson has 36 goals, 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 regular-season games.
The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast
- on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million. Fast, 28, had 12 goals and 17 assists in 69 games with the New York Rangers last season, his seventh in the NHL. He was an alternate captain for the second straight season in 2019-20 for the Rangers, who were swept by the Hurricanes in a best-of-5 Stanley Cup qualifier series in the league’s return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CYCLING
Dowsett takes stage in Giro d’Italia; Almeida keeps lead
British rider Alex Dowsett claimed his first Giro d’Italia stage victory in seven years, and João Almeida held on to the pink jersey.
Dowsett, 32, attacked from a six-man breakaway group 11 miles from the end of Stage 8, a 124-mile route from Giovinazzo to Vieste.
Salvatore Puccio won a sprint for second, just ahead of Matthew Holmes and Joseph Rosskopf. They were one minute and 15 seconds behind Dowsett.
