Sports briefs: Crawford retires before start of season

NHL
Goaltender Crawford retires
Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, has retired less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.
The 36-year-old goalie made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation about his future. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the decision was for personal reasons.
Crawford said playing in the NHL was a childhood dream and he was proud to have been a part of winning two Stanley Cups.
He played for 10 NHL seasons and 488 regular-season games. He signed a two-year, a $7.8 million contract as a free agent with the Devils in October.
New Jersey opens its season at home Thursday against Boston. MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.
Barzal, Islanders reach 3-year deal
New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract. It ended some anxious times for Islanders fans five days before the season opener against the rival Rangers, even though Barzal and team brass weren’t worried about the NHL’s most prominent unsigned restricted free agent.
The 23-year-old star forward said there was “never any frustration” about negotiations. General manager Lou Lamoriello voiced confidence a deal would get done in time.
Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points on 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games last season. The 2015 first-round pick had 17 points in 22 playoff games during their run to the Eastern Conference final and has become New York’s best offensive player.
NBA
76ers play with league minimum
The Philadelphia 76ers played against Denver on Saturday without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the NBA minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns.
Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, forcing the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing.
Coach Doc Rivers said the Sixers will have seven players available and that injured forward Mike Scott (Virginia) will be active but not play.
The players available are: Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Tyrese Maxey, Tony Bradley, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathias and Paul Reed.
Embiid, Simmons, Curry and Tobias Harris are the missing starters in the lineup. Rivers said Simmons has a left knee injury and Embiid is nursing a sore back.
Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held off Bradley Beal and the visiting Washington Wizards 116-107 Friday night for their fourth straight win. Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.
tennis
Qualifier fells top-seeded Garin
Qualifier Christian Harrison upset top-seeded Cristian Garin 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the second round at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open.
Harrison, ranked No. 789, squandered three consecutive set points serving at 6-5 in the first set and lost serve, but regrouped to dominate the tiebreaker. He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.
Svitolina advances; Pliskova ousted
Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the Abu Dhabi Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Vera Zvonareva as Karolina Pliskova was eliminated in straight sets by a qualifier.
Third-seeded Pliskova was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Anastasia Gasanova, who was ranked 292nd in her first tour main draw and had never before played anyone ranked in the top 100.
GOLF
English leads by two in Hawaii
Harris English finished with a 10-foot birdie to cap off an ideal Friday of low scores and whale watching at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. His 6-under 67 gave him a two-shot lead over a quartet of players that includes defending champion Justin Thomas.
With virtually no wind, rare for the Plantation Course at Kapalua, scores remained low and several players were stacked up behind him. Among them was Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who hit it close enough all round to make a few putts in his round of 65.
English is among 16 players at the winners-only event who didn’t win last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out three months on the tour schedule, anyone who reached the Tour Championship qualified this year.
English, whose last victory was just over seven years ago at the Mexican resort of Mayakoba, did everything but win. He was No. 369 in the world when he lost his full card, played his way into East Lake and now is among the top 30 in the world. All he lacks is a victory.
English was at 14-under 132, two shots ahead of Thomas, PGA champion Collin Morikawa (65), Daniel Berger (65) and Ryan Palmer (67), another player who didn’t win in 2020 and was happy to be here.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Avalos named Boise State’s coach
Andy Avalos is taking over as football coach at Boise State, returning to the school where he was a standout linebacker and defensive coordinator. Avalos was named Saturday as the replacement for Bryan Harsin, who left Boise State to take the head coaching position at Auburn just before Christmas.
