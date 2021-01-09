Sports briefs: Crawford retires before start of season

Third-seeded Pliskova was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Anastasia Gasanova, who was ranked 292nd in her first tour main draw and had never before played anyone ranked in the top 100.

GOLF

English leads by two in Hawaii

Harris English finished with a 10-foot birdie to cap off an ideal Friday of low scores and whale watching at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. His 6-under 67 gave him a two-shot lead over a quartet of players that includes defending champion Justin Thomas.

With virtually no wind, rare for the Plantation Course at Kapalua, scores remained low and several players were stacked up behind him. Among them was Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who hit it close enough all round to make a few putts in his round of 65.

English is among 16 players at the winners-only event who didn’t win last year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out three months on the tour schedule, anyone who reached the Tour Championship qualified this year.