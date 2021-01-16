Sports briefs: Cubs reach deals with three stars

BASEBALL
Cubs reach deals with three stars
The Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration with three of their biggest stars, agreeing to one-year deals with third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Javier Báez and catcher Willson Contreras on Friday.
Bryant, who struggled through injuries in his worst season, is set to earn $19.5 million. Baez is due $11.65 million and Contreras $6.65 million.
The Cubs also agreed to an $8,63 million deal for next season with pitcher Zach Davies, acquired in the trade that sent NL Cy Young Award runner-up Yu Darvish to San Diego.
The Cubs were unable to reach a deal with outfielder Ian Happ and are headed to arbitration for just the third time since 1993.
- The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with infielder
J.P. Crawford
- , catcher
Tom Murphy
- and right-hander
Rafael Montero
- , avoiding arbitration with all three players. Crawford’s 2021 deal is for $2.05 million, Murphy’s is for $875,000 and Montero’s is for $2.25 million. Crawford, 26, won his first Gold Glove last season and hit .255.
- The Colorado Rockies avoided arbitration with left-hander
Kyle Freeland
- and five other players. Freeland agreed to a one-year contract for $5,025,000 following a bounce-back season. The Denver native tied for the major league lead in starts with 13. He went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA. Right-hander
Jon Gray
- will make $6 million in 2021. Gray, a first-round pick in 2013, made eight starts and posted a 2-4 record with a 6.69 ERA before going on the injured list on Sept. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. Colorado reached a $1.45 million, one-year deal with reliever
Carlos Estévez
- . and newly acquired right-hander
Robert Stephenson
- agreed to a one-year deal worth $805,000. Infielder
Ryan McMahon
- saw his salary increase to $2,375,000. Outfielder
Raimel Tapia
- agreed to a $1.95 million, one-year contract after finishing in the top 10 in the NL with a .321 average last season.
- The San Diego Padres agreed to an $8.9 million, one-year contract with
Tommy Pham
- , avoiding arbitration with the outfielder who was limited to 31 games last season because of injuries. Pham hit .211 with three homers and 12 RBIs. The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-handers
Dinelson Lamet
- ($4.2 million),
Dan Altavilla
- ($850,000) and
Emilio Pagan
- ($1.57 million), and catcher
Victor Caratini
- ($1.3 million).
TRACK AND FIELD
Zango tops world indoor triple jump mark
Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the world indoor triple jump record with an effort of 59.28 feet on his sixth and final attempt on Saturday in Aubiere,
France. He added 5.9 inches to the previous record set by Teddy Tamgho 10 years ago. The world record outdoors is 60 feet.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNLV loses point guard Coleman
UNLV starting point guard Marvin Coleman will miss the rest of the season because of a stress fracture in his right leg.
Coleman missed two games after a positive COVID-19 test before returning in a win against Saint Katherine on Tuesday. He had 6points and six assists in 21 minutes.
The junior guard averaged 6.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds this season.
- The Memphis women’s game against USF scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
- The men’s game between Notre Dame and Howard scheduled for Monday has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Howard program.
GOLF
Taylor takes two-shot lead in Sony Open
Nick Taylor pitched in for eagle to get his round headed in the right direction, and he kept going until he finished with one last birdie for an 8-under 62 and a two-shot lead Friday in the Sony Open in Honolulu.
Taylor, who won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, was at 12-under 128.
Five players were two shots behind, a group that was decidedly Southern for the second leg of this Hawaii swing — Stewart Cink (63), Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Maryland, McNair’s parents agree to settlement
The University of Maryland agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.
The payout will be given to McNair’s parents, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson.
Jordan McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.
ELSEWHERE
- National champion
Bradie Tennell
- and third-place finisher
Karen Chen
- were selected Saturday by U.S. Figure Skating for the world championships team. The federation reserves the right to choose skaters for world championships and the Olympics regardless of how they finish at the national meet. Tennell won her second U.S. title Friday night; she also finished first in 2018. Chen, the 2017 U.S. champion, was picked over
AmberGlenn
- , whose second-place showing this year was her first podium placing at the national meet.
- The coach of Canadian tennis star
Bianca Andreescu
- tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open. Andreescu will begin a 14-day quarantine at her hotel.
- The Winnipeg Jets canceled practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19. The NHL team did not provide details and said information regarding plans for Sunday will come later.
- Tall Dark Stranger is harness racing’s horse of the year. The 3-year-old colt won 11 of 13 races, including victories in the Meadowlands Pace, the Cane Pace and the North America Cup. Tall Dark Stranger easily outpolled Party Girl Hill, the champion 3-year-old filly pacer, 88-29 in ther voting by the U.S. Harness Writers Association. He was also crowned champion 3-year-old male pacer and pacer of the year. Gimpanzee, second in earnings to Tall Dark Stranger with $980,964, was voted trotter of the year.
