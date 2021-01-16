Sports briefs: Cubs reach deals with three stars

Taylor, who won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, was at 12-under 128.

Five players were two shots behind, a group that was decidedly Southern for the second leg of this Hawaii swing — Stewart Cink (63), Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Maryland, McNair’s parents agree to settlement

The University of Maryland agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018.

The payout will be given to McNair’s parents, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson.

Jordan McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.

