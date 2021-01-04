Sports briefs: Curry scores career-high 62 points

NBA
Curry scores career-high 62 points
Stephen Curry twirled an arm in the air to acknowledge a small cheering section of family members in a near-empty arena in San Francisco, then gleefully disappeared down a tunnel to celebrate his best scoring night yet.
Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.
Curry delivered the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season early in his 12th campaign, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break, then doubled his total with his teammates telling him his count at every chance.
But Curry’s streak of free throws ended at a franchise-record 80 in the first quarter. The run dated to March 29, 2019, against Memphis.
Curry’s previous career high was 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013, at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Durant sidelined by COVID-19 protocol
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, the team said, as he will be sidelined by the NBA’s coronavirus protocol.
The news comes on the heels of an early skid in Brooklyn, with the Nets losing three of their last four games.
Spurs White out with broken toe
San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.
White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury. He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the nondisplaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Marshall drops Holliday after 11 seasons
Marshall coach Doc Holliday is out after 11 seasons with the Thundering Herd after the school said Monday it would not renew his contract.
Holliday was named Conference USA coach of the year, but the Thundering Herd lost their final three games of the season after starting 7-0 and moving up to No. 15 in The Associated Press poll.
Holliday, 63, went 85-54 at Marshall, including 6-2 in bowl games. His six-year contract was set to expire June 30.
Marshall’s defense led the nation with 13 points allowed per game. But Marshall was outscored 59-23 in its final three games.
Day expects battered Fields to play in CFP final
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals.
Day declined to detail Fields’ injury on Monday. “We don’t get into specifics on injuries,” Day said. “We give our availability report at the end of the week.”
Ohio State and Alabama will play for the title on Jan. 11 in South Florida.
Fields took a hard hit to the right side of his torso from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Skalski was ejected for targeting because he led with the crown of his helmet.
Fields missed only one play and finished with six touchdown passes in Ohio State’s 49-28 victory.
Alabama wideout Smith is Heisman favorite
DeVonta Smith would be a Heisman Trophy winner unlike any other.
The Alabama star receiver is considered the favorite to win the award Tuesday night over three quarterbacks: Crimson Tide teammate Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask.
Smith would be the fourth wide receiver to take home the Heisman, but none of the previous winners had his résumé. Unlike Michigan’s Desmond Howard, Notre Dame’s Tim Brown and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers, who bolstered their cases by being dynamic kick returners and more than occasional runners out of the backfield, Smith has barely dabbled in that stuff.
Jeff Grimes
- has been named offensive coordinator at Baylor after three seasons in the same position at BYU. Grimes replaces
Larry Fedora
- , who departed the program after the Bears averaged 310.2 total yards and 23.3 points a game. That point total ranked 98th among 127 Bowl Subdivision teams and the yardage ranked 118th.
- Texas quarterback
Sam Ehlinger
- is passing on a fifth season with the Longhorns to enter the NFL draft. Ehlinger finished his Texas career with 11,436 yards passing and 94 touchdowns in 46 games, 43 of them starts. He also ran for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.
BASEBALL
Casali, Giants reach one-year contract
Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds.
Casali, 32, hit .224 with six homers and eight RBIs in 31 games last year.
Phil Hughes
- , a 34-year-old right-hander, has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018).
ELSEWHERE
- The American Hockey League said three teams have opted out of playing this season, while four others have been given permission to temporarily relocate. The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22. Those teams are affiliates of the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, respectively. The Blues worked out an agreement to send players to Utica, the top farm team for the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators said they’re pursuing options. The Panthers’ plans were not immediately clear. The Binghamton Devils will play home games in Newark, N.J., where their NHL affiliate is located. The Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the San Diego Gulls in Irvine, Calif.; and the Providence Bruins in Marlborough, Mass.
