Sports briefs: Curry scores career-high 62 points

Durant sidelined by COVID-19 protocol

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, the team said, as he will be sidelined by the NBA’s coronavirus protocol.

The news comes on the heels of an early skid in Brooklyn, with the Nets losing three of their last four games.

Spurs White out with broken toe

San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.

White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury. He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the nondisplaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Marshall drops Holliday after 11 seasons

Marshall coach Doc Holliday is out after 11 seasons with the Thundering Herd after the school said Monday it would not renew his contract.