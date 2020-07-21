NFL
DE Bennett ends career at 34
Michael Bennett, who won a Super Bowl as a defensive end with the Seattle Seahawks and made three Pro Bowls, said Tuesday he is retiring.
Bennett, 34, played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship. He said on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last.
Bennett had 69½ career sacks in 11 pro seasons. He entered the NFL in 2009 with Tampa Bay, then made his biggest impact with Seattle, which he joined for that Super Bowl season. His three Pro Bowl years came with the Seahawks, whom he joined on a one-year deal in free agency before getting a four-year contract in 2014.
Bennett moved on to Philadelphia in 2018, then played six games with the Patriots and nine with the Cowboys last year. Players agree to drop preseason games The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a source familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.
The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league proposed scrapping the preseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of racism and police violence. Each team will decide who it will honor and how to display the names or initials.
SOCCER
New England, Toronto deadlock
Matt Turner made five saves, including a key stop on Ayo Akinola late in the second half, and the New England Revolution and Toronto FC played to a 0-0 draw in the MLS is Back tournament on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The draw ensured both sides will advance to the tournament’s knockout stage. Both New England and Toronto finished with 5 points in Group C, but Toronto has the advantage on goal differential.
Late Monday night, Mauricio Pereyra‘s goal midway through the second half gave Orlando City a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union and the top spot out of Group A.
Orlando and Philadelphia each finished with two wins and a draw in the group stage. A better goal differential gave Orlando City took the top spot in the knockout round.
Portman, Nortman lead NWSL expansion group
Actress Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman lead a group that will bring an expansion National Women’s Soccer League team to the Los Angeles area in 2022.
The team, tentatively named Angel City, will bring the league to 11 teams. Louisville FC will join the nine current NWSL clubs next season.
Portman and Nortman are joined by gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, the cornsortium’s president in the majority-female group. Others involved include actors Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Uzo Aduba.
NBA
Grizzlies’ Winslow sidelined by injured hip
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Justise Winslow for the rest of the NBA’s restarted season because of an injured hip.
The Grizzlies said Tuesday that Winslow fell a day earlier after absorbing contact during an intrasquad scrimmage. Further evaluation revealed a hip injury that will keep him out the rest of this season. Winslow is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.
Memphis currently holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 3½-game lead going into the NBA’s seeding games.
NHL
Murphy back; Toews misses Chicago practice
The Chicago Blackhawks received a welcome sight on Tuesday: Connor Murphy back on the ice.
The defenseman missed four days of training camp, ruled “unfit” to participate. He and Drake Caggiula warmed up before the start of practice at Fifth Third Arena Tuesday. However, Jonathan Toews wasn’t at practice after leaving midway through Monday’s session.
Coach Jeremy Colliton said Monday that he was “just trying to keep him fresh.” But on Tuesday, Colliton said Toews was “unfit to participate” and that NHL policy prohibits him from going into detail.
ELSEWHERE
Alex Zanardi,
- the Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist, was transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center Tuesday, a month after getting seriously injured in a handbike crash. The Siena, Italy, hospital that had been treating Zanardi, 53, since the June 19 crash announced he had been released but, in accordance with Zanardi’s family, did not say where he was taken. Later, an official at Valduce hospital in Como confirmed Zanardi had been moved to the Villa Beretta rehab center — which is run by the Valduce — in Costa Masnaga, northern Italy.
