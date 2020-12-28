Sports briefs: Dinwiddie faces surgery for torn ACL

NBA
Nets’ Dinwiddie tears ACL
Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.
Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets’ first loss of the season. The Nets said Monday the guard’s surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.
Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games under Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points.
Though his numbers are down this season with more firepower around him, Dinwiddie remains valued for the numerous roles he has played on the Nets since arriving in 2016.
Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season, beginning the season as a reserve but moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs.
Dallas sets league mark
with 50-point halftime margin
Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.
Morant sprains ankle against Nets
Rookie of the year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game in Brooklyn.
Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward’s foot. He hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.
The Grizzlies said he would not return to the game.
Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.
The NBA fined Daryl Morey, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, $50,000 for a since-deleted tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule. A tweet was posted to Morey’s account Dec. 20 in commemoration of the anniversary of another tweet he had sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy‘s record for most assists as a member of the Rockets. Morey was with the Rockets at that time. The tweet from this year was deleted. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams and the NBA has warned clubs that it can be considered tampering. Harden has been mentioned in trade talks for several week
- s.
NHL
Goaltender Lundqvist
set for open-heart surgery
Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.
Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement. He did not say when.
A physical after signing with the Washington Capitals led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan said Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same.
Blackhawks’ Dach may miss season
Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach could miss the upcoming season after he had wrist surgery on Monday.
Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia last week. Team physician Michael Terry said Dach is expected to return to hockey-related activities in approximately four to five months.
Dach, who turns 20 on Jan. 21, got hurt on what seemed like a harmless body check in the neutral zone in the third period last Wednesday. After the hit, the Canada captain pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker room area in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.
Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000. The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-1
- 1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arkansas defensive great
Loyd Phillips dies at 75
Former Arkansas defensive lineman Loyd Phillips, an Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, has died from complications of a stroke, the school said.
The school said Mr. Phillips died Sunday. He was 75.
A three-time All-Southwest Conference selection from 1964 to 1966, Mr. Phillips was a key member of a defense that shut out the Razorbacks’ last five opponents of the 1964 regular season. He had 304 career tackles for teams that went 29-3, including an 11-0 record in 1964. He won the Outland Trophy given to the nation’s top interior lineman in 1966.
Mr. Phillips was drafted No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.
After pro football, Mr. Phillips returned to Arkansas to finish his degree and he spent nearly 40 years in Arkansas schools before retiring to spend time working with Horses for Healing, a program designed to provide therapy for children with special needs.
