Sports briefs: Dinwiddie faces surgery for torn ACL

Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.

Morant sprains ankle against Nets

Rookie of the year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game in Brooklyn.

Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward’s foot. He hopped off the floor in pain and was wheeled to the back, unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Grizzlies said he would not return to the game.

Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.