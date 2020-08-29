Sports briefs: Djokovic ties Nadal's Masters mark

TENNIS
Djokovic ties Nadal’s Masters mark
Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal‘s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final in New York Saturday and remain unbeaten this season.
Getting tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 against Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.
Earlier Saturday, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.
The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to Flushing Meadows this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment.”
Djokovic, who owns 17 Grand Slam titles, played Raonic in Louis Armstrong Stadium — the No. 2 court for the U.S. Open — with the roof closed because of rain.
The 33-year-old from Serbia claimed his 80th career title and 61st on hard courts. Jimmy Connors holds the men’s record of 109 titles; the only others with more than Djokovic are Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Nadal.
Djokovic also won the Western & Southern Open in 2018 and is now the first man to win each Masters 1000 event — one level below the Grand Slams — at least twice.
Osaka initially felt a problem with her leg in her first match of the Western & Southern Open and said she pulled the hamstring in the second-set tiebreaker of her 6-2, 7-6 (5) semifinal win over Elise Mertens on Friday.
PRO BASKETBALL
Among NBA’s top sixth men,
Cliff Robinson dies at 53
Cliff Robinson guided UConn out from the bottom and almost helped take the Portland Trail Blazers to the top.
He was one of the NBA’s best sixth men, a versatile player who became a predecessor of the modern center.
Not bad for a guy who was warned he might not even get a second season in Storrs.
“He averaged 5 points as a freshman and I remember I told him, ’You have two choices: I can kick you out if you keep doing what you do, or I’m going to watch you play a lot of years in the NBA,’” former UConn coach Jim Calhoun said. “He chose the latter, which was good.”
Mr. Robinson died Saturday at 53, remembered as much for his personality as his skills by the teams he played for during an 18-year career.
“His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team,” the Blazers said.
“His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record.”
No cause of death was given, though Calhoun said Mr. Robinson had a stroke 2½ years ago.
Mr. Robinson helped the Blazers reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. He not only never missed the postseason in Portland but hardly missed any games at all, playing all 82 in each of his first five seasons and never appearing in fewer than 75.
CYCLING
Heavy rain, spills mark
opening of Tour de France
Known for its sunny weather, the seaside city of Nice looked more like a treacherous ice rink on Saturday as heavy rain and storms played havoc with Tour de France riders on the opening day of cycling’s marquee race, causing inevitable crashes.
The rain in the Riviera resort following a long spell of hot and dry weather particularly affected defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos team. Two of the Colombian climber’s key teammates — Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador — were involved in pileups while several overall contenders including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and Colombian climber Nairo Quintana also went down.
Amador and Sivakov, who were included on the Ineos roster with the mission to support Bernal in the big mountain stages scheduled later in the race, even fell off twice. Sivakov struggled to reach the finish line, with blood pouring from both arms, and lagged 13 minutes behind stage winner Alexander Kristoff, who also claimed the yellow jersey after the 97-mile stage.
Meanwhile, British rider Lizzie Deignan edged defending champion Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to win La Course, the women’s one-day classic race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser. Demi Vollering completed the podium.
COLLEGES
Gamecocks, Crimson Tide
to protest shooting of Blake
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team will forgo football activities on Monday and participate in a campus demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis.
Muschamp said Saturday that team leaders approached him about the effort after Blake, who is African American, was shot seven times in the back after walking away from police, leaving him paralyzed.
“We want to make a statement on our campus,” Muschamp said.
Alabama players and coaches are planning a similar march Monday, ending at the schoolhouse door where Gov. George Wallace once stood to block two African American students from entering in 1963.
North Carolina State has cleared football and other programs to resume athletic activities after a cluster of coronavirus cases among Wolfpack athletes. Athletics director Boo Corrigan
- said the football program is set to resume activities Monday. The school had paused all athletics activities earlier this week, then announced Friday that 12 programs were cleared to resume workouts. But football and several other programs remained on hold, including men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track and field.
— From wire reports