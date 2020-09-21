Sports briefs: Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title

This year marks a particularly active free agency period with heavy turnover expected among a limited number of rides. The No. 42 Chevrolet at Ganassi has been filled by Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive after Kyle Larson was fired in April for using a racial slur.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title

Fifteen days after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic had plenty to celebrate on Monday in Rome.

Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 to win his fifth Italian Open title; he passed childhood idol Pete Sampras for the second-most weeks at No. 1 with 287 — trailing only Roger Federer‘s 310 weeks in the top spot — and he re-asserted his dominance before the French Open starts in six days.

Djokovic improved to 31-1 this year — with his only loss against Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. That, of course, was when Djokovic unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger — resulting in him being thrown out.