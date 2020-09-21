Sports briefs: Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title

AUTO RACING
Hamlin starting own team
with Jordan and Wallace
Virginia driver Denny Hamlin, a Manchester High graduate, is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.
Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year’s Cup title, made the announcement on social media. The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Eleven years ago I met Michael Jordan at a then-Charlotte Bobcats game and we became fast friends,” Hamlin wrote.
Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only African American driver at NASCAR’s top level.
Wallace, who has cobbled together about $18 million in sponsorship deals since he made social equality his platform, already said he’d leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.
Chastain grabs Ganassi Cup ride
Ross Chastain snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats on Monday in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
This year marks a particularly active free agency period with heavy turnover expected among a limited number of rides. The No. 42 Chevrolet at Ganassi has been filled by Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive after Kyle Larson was fired in April for using a racial slur.
TENNIS
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open title
Fifteen days after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic had plenty to celebrate on Monday in Rome.
Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 to win his fifth Italian Open title; he passed childhood idol Pete Sampras for the second-most weeks at No. 1 with 287 — trailing only Roger Federer‘s 310 weeks in the top spot — and he re-asserted his dominance before the French Open starts in six days.
Djokovic improved to 31-1 this year — with his only loss against Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. That, of course, was when Djokovic unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger — resulting in him being thrown out.
With his 36th Masters 1000 title, Djokovic moved one ahead of Rafael Nadal atop the all-time list.
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Rome title when 2019 champion Karolína Plíšková retired midway through their match with a left thigh injury. Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Plíšková stopped playing.
NHL
Oilers’ Draisaitl is named MVP
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won the NHL MVP award after leading the league in scoring.
Draisaitl is the first German player to win the Hart Trophy.
Draisaitl, 24, had 110 points in 71 games for Edmonton, playing home games in the arena that hosted the Western Conference playoffs and is currently where the final is being played. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player decided by members of the NHLPA.
Draisaitl joins Dirk Nowitzki in the NBA as the only German players to earn MVP honors in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.
He finished ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Draisaitl scored 43 goals, and his 67 assists were a career high despite the regular season being cut short.
Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender, Nashville’s Roman Josi got the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman, and Colorado’s Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.
Former Montreal star Albert Langlois dies at 85
Albert Langlois, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 85.
Mr. Langlois played four seasons with the Canadiens from 1957 to 1961, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in ’58, ‘59 and ’60. The defenseman also played three seasons with the New York Rangers, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 497 NHL games from 1957 to 1966.
Mr. Langlois had 21 goals and 91 assists.
Leafs, Rangers standout Bob Devin dies at 82
Bob Nevin, a fan favorite who won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers, has died. He was 82. The NHL said he died early Monday but did not give a cause.
Mr. Nevin played 1,128 NHL games with Toronto, New York, Minnesota and Los Angeles, totaling 726 points (307 goals, 419 assists).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jackson State names Sanders coach
Jackson State University said former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as the 21st head coach in school history at a press conference Monday.
An eight-time Pro Bowl player, and two-time Super Bowl champion, Sanders was with Dallas for five seasons, primarily as a defensive back and return man. His 14-year NFL career also included five seasons with Atlanta, the team that drafted him in 1989.
Sanders has been coaching on the high school level more than a decade. He currently heads Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, where he has led the team to three straight Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools titles.
UMass said it will play football this fall, reversing an August decision to postpone the season until the spring. One of few independents in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the school said it will start in mid-October. Games still need to be
- scheduled.
No. 5 Florida will open the season short-handed up front. Coach Dan Mullen said center/guard Ethan White
- had knee surgery and will miss Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. Mullen added “we expect him to be back shortly, though.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville challenges NCAA charges
Louisville has rebutted NCAA allegations against its men’s program in the wake of a federal corruption scandal, requesting that the highest-level violation be reclassified.
The university also is challenging that former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.
Louisville filed a 104-page response last week to the allegations sent to the school in May. The document stated that the NCAA seeks to ignore wire fraud convictions against several people involved in the scheme — including a former Adidas executive — by suggesting they were representing its athletic interests. Louisville’s contract with the apparel maker was a standard sponsorship agreement rather than a promotional deal, the response added.
