NFL
Miami’s Wilson will not play
Albert Wilson became the second Miami Dolphins player — and their second receiver — to opt out of playing this year because of the coronavirus.
Wilson announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter, citing family concerns. Allen Hurns made a similar announcement Tuesday.
Coach Brian Flores said he supported both players in their decisions.
Wilson made four starts and had 43 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown last season.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett also opted out of the 2020 season, becoming the fourth player on the team — and third offensive lineman — to decide not play because of the pandemic.
The deadline for players opting out is Thursday at 4 p.m.
- The Arizona Cardinals added depth to their roster by signing safety
Kentrell Brice
- and receiver
Andre Patton
- . Brice, 25, was recently released by the Chicago Bears. He played three seasons for the Green Bay Packers (2016-18) and appeared in 36 games, including 14 starts, after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech. Patton played in 13 games last season, including five starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver
Kenny Golladay
- from the COVID-19 list. Golladay was Detroit’s leading receiver last season with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker
Foye Oluokun
- , quarterback
Danny Etling
- and rookie safety
Jaylinn Hawkins
- from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn cancels season
UConn canceled its season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to do so because of the pandemic, after other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow players to travel to states with high infection rates.
UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.
- The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. The Big Ten was the last of the Power Five conferences to announce its schedule as college football navigates how to play games amid the pandemic.
- West Virginia safety
Kerry Martin
- is opting out of the upcoming season because of health concerns. The sophomore said he has sickle cell anemia and asthma and that he does not feel safe to play during the pandemic.
- Notre Dame transfer
Phil Jurkovec
- will be able to play quarterback at Boston College this season, if there is one, after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA. Jurkovec is expected to start this year. He will have three seasons of eligibility. As a backup for Notre Dame in 2019, Jurkovec played in six games, including the Nov. 23 matchup with Boston College.
- Alabama offensive coordinator
Steve Sarkisian
- will make $2.5 million a year under a new three-year deal reached after his flirtation with the Colorado head coaching job. University trustees approved Sarkisian’s new deal and others for assistant coaches and support staffers on Wednesday.
- Eastern Kentucky kicker
Landon White
- has quit the team in a social media post that accuses the FCS program of being lax in coronavirus testing and following protocols. White said on Instagram that the team’s last test was July 6 and that symptomatic players were still in the building and around other teammates. The junior adds that meeting rooms have had “100+ players and staff crammed into it with zero space.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas Tech women accuse coach of culture of abuse
Texas Tech women’s players have accused coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday.
Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report.
The players made the claims over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports. The details were published by USA Today.
Athletics director Kirby Hocutt said a four-person committee conducted a review of the program, and said the review had been discussed with Stollings. Hocutt said he was “confident we are taking appropriate steps to improve the relationship and communication between coaches and student-athletes.”
- Alabama junior guard
John Petty Jr.
- is staying in school instead of entering the NBA draft. Petty, the Tide’s top 3-point shooter, averaged 14.5 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds rebounds last season.
ELSEWHERE
- Dutch cyclist
Fabio Jakobsen
- was put into an induced coma Wednesday after suffering injuries in a crash on the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland, organizers in Warsaw said. Sprinting for the win at the end of the event’s opening stage, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen.
- Louisville has paused workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of those programs tested positive for COVID-19. The school said the positive tests and exposure were primarily traced to an off-campus party.
