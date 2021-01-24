Sports briefs: Elliott's team wins pole for Rolex 24

AUTO RACING
Elliott’s team wins pole for Rolex 24
Action Express Racing put one of its two Cadillacs — the one featuring NASCAR champion Chase Ellott — on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a first-of-its-kind qualifying race for the crown jewel endurance event.
The No. 31 Cadillac DPi will be driven next week in the twice-round-the-clock race by Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway and Elliott in Elliott’s IMSA sports car debut.
He didn’t race the car in Sunday’s qualifier, which awarded 35 points to the pole-winning team. Action Express used full-time regular drivers Nasr and Derani for the 140-minute qualifier around the winding Daytona International Speedway road course and snagged the Rolex 24 pole.
The Action Express sister car did treat Sunday’s race as a practice to give seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson nearly 100 minutes in the seat, and in brief wet conditions. Johnson then turned the Cadillac over to Kamui Kobayashi, who qualified the No. 48 sixth of seven cars in the top Daytona Prototype class.
Action Express is owned by Jim France, head of the family that owns both NASCAR and IMSA. This year he slotted Elliott as the all-star for Action Express, a perennial championship contender.
But France also teamed with Hendrick Motorsports on a second, star-studded entry just for the Rolex. The No. 48 Cadillac features Jimmie Johnson, Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, former Rolex and LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller and Kobayashi, the two-time reigning winner at Daytona.
NHL
Maple Leafs great George Armstrong dies
George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died. He was 90.
His death was announced Sunday by the Maple Leafs, who said he died of heart complications, citing his family.
Mr. Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 12 seasons as team captain, and remains the franchise’s leader in games played, variously listed at 1,187 or 1,888. The right wing had 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games.
Mr. Armstrong was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.
Sabres edge Capitals in shootout
Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Sunday for just their second victory in six games this season.
Ullmark picked up his first win of the season six days after learning of the death of his father at age 63. It was Ullmark’s second consecutive start after taking some time away from playing hockey, and the Sabres needed him with goaltender Carter Hutton injured.
Captain Jack Eichel scored in the shootout and Colin Miller, Victor Olfosson and Eric Staal each scored on the power play for Buffalo, which snapped a two-game skid.
TRACK AND FIELD
Crouser tops world indoor shot put mark
Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday. Crouser, 28, tossed the shot put 74 feet, 10½ inches on his first attempt to break the mark of 74-4¼ set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989.
BASEBALL
Yanks get Taillon for four prospects
The New York Yankees made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects.
Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.
Taillon, 29, would join a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber. In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27 and Domingo Germán is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season.
This deal makes it less likely the Yankees will re-sign Masahiro Tanaka, who became a free agent.
NBA
Another Grizzlies game called off
The Memphis Grizzlies won’t play until at least Saturday, after the NBA called off another game — the 20th since Jan. 10 and the 21st postponement this season.
Memphis was scheduled to play Sunday and Monday at home against Sacramento. Those were called off late last week and now, the Grizzlies’ home game against Chicago that was scheduled for Wednesday is off as well. It was the sixth postponement for the Grizzlies, matching Washington for the most in the NBA.
- The Miami Heat are bringing back some fans, with help from some dogs. The Heat will use coronavirus-sniffing dogs at AmericanAirlines Arena to screen fans who want to attend their games.
ELSEWHERE
- The Women’s Tennis Association announced a new tournament in Melbourne, Australia, for players undergoing a 14-day quarantine without an opportunity to practice ahead of the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8. The new tournament will be staged during Feb. 3-7 and will cater for players who have not been able to train. A total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after three chartered flights to the Australian Open returned positive COVID-19 cases.
- Midfielder
Andrés Perea
- was among 16 young soccer players added to the United States roster for the Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Fla., after he was approved for a switch of affiliation from Colombia by FIFA. Perea had played for Colombia’s under-17 and under-20 teams.
— From wire reports