Sports briefs: Ellis to serve as president of NWSL expansion team in San Diego

The University of Virginia has added another graduate transfer in wide receiver Artie Henry III (Marshall), who will enroll at UVA this summer. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Henry graduated from Marshall this spring after playing in 22 games for the Thundering Herd. He left Marshall with 42 career receptions for 504 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Prior to attending Marshall, Henry played at San Diego Mesa Junior College for two years, including 2017, when he made 25 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

Henry was Marshall’s third-leading receiver in 2020 after catching 22 passes for 308 yards and three scores.

HORSE RACING

Baffert, Medina Spirit’s owners sue officials

Trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky racing officials.

They are seeking a temporary injunction they say is to prevent violation of due process rights and for custody of “remnant” samples of the colt’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone found in his system during a positive drug test did not come from an injection.