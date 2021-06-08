Sports briefs: Ellis to serve as president of NWSL expansion team in San Diego

SOCCER
Ellis will be president of new San Diego team
Former U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis, who was an All-America forward at William & Mary, will serve as president of a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team in San Diego.
The new team, owned by investor Ron Burkle, will be launched next season.
Ellis quit as coach of the national team in 2019 after the United States won its second straight World Cup. She was hired as coach in 2014 and led it the U.S. to eight tournament titles. During her tenure, the United States lost just seven matches.
Burkle is a co-owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss the United States’ exhibition against Costa Rica on Wednesday night with a bone bruise on his left knee. Steffen left the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday night with the score 1-1 in the 69th minute. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter
- said Tuesday that Steffen will need a recovery time of about 10 days.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVA picks up wideout from Marshall
The University of Virginia has added another graduate transfer in wide receiver Artie Henry III (Marshall), who will enroll at UVA this summer. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Henry graduated from Marshall this spring after playing in 22 games for the Thundering Herd. He left Marshall with 42 career receptions for 504 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Prior to attending Marshall, Henry played at San Diego Mesa Junior College for two years, including 2017, when he made 25 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
Henry was Marshall’s third-leading receiver in 2020 after catching 22 passes for 308 yards and three scores.
HORSE RACING
Baffert, Medina Spirit’s owners sue officials
Trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit have filed a lawsuit against Kentucky racing officials.
They are seeking a temporary injunction they say is to prevent violation of due process rights and for custody of “remnant” samples of the colt’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid betamethasone found in his system during a positive drug test did not come from an injection.
Medina Spirit’s Derby victory on May 1 is in jeopardy after a failed postrace drug test revealed 21 picograms of betamethasone in the horse. The Hall of Fame trainer and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan confirmed last week that a second test — or split-sample — was also positive for betamethasone.
Rick Porter, a successful owner who campaigned such top thoroughbreds as 2011 horse of the year Havre de Grace and ill-fated Kentucky Derby runner-up Eight Belles, has died. He was 80. He died Sunday at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., after fighting cancer in various forms for over 20 years, according to Fox Hill Farm executive assistant Victoria Keith
- . Porter’s Fox Hill Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, had career purse earnings of over $32 million, according to Equibase.
TRACK AND FIELD
Coach of NCAA power, John McDonnell dies
John McDonnell, the track and field coach who set a gold standard for excellence at Arkansas during his 36 years at the school, has died. He was 82.
He died Monday night, according to a family statement released by the university. A cause was not given.
Mr. McDonnell’s men’s teams produced 40 NCAA championships at Arkansas. Under him, the Razorbacks were a perennial power in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. His teams won six national triple crowns, 12 consecutive NCAA indoor titles from 1984 to 1995 and 83 conference titles.
ELSEWHERE
Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera was extradited from Brazil to his homeland on Tuesday to face trial on charges he assaulted three former partners. Cabrera, 51, who has won both the Masters and the U.S. Open, has been in jail since January when Brazil’s federal police arrested him on an Interpol warrant. Cabrera had spent months on the run from an Argentine case involving assault claims filed by former girlfriend, Cecilia Torres Mana. Her case was unified with those of his former wife Silva Rivadero and former partner Micaela Escudero
- . They accuse Cabrera of assault, intimidation and causing injuries.
- Gonzaga promoted
Chris Standiford
- to director of athletics following the announcement that Mike Roth is retiring at the end of August after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs’ sports programs. Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics, the school said. Roth announced Monday that he would retire. Standiford was hired at Gonzaga in 1993. Currently, he’s responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department. The Spokane native also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.
Tina Charles scored 31 points and the Washington Mystics held off the visiting Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 WNBA win. Charles had 4 points in the final minute for the Mystics (3-5), a wide-open layup off a midcourt inbounds play at 22.3 seconds and a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left. Myisha Hines-Allen
- added 19 points.
- A former Olympic figure skater has been arrested on charges that he ripped off a program to help struggling small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Tuesday.
Luka Klasinc, a 48-year-old Slovenian man, was arrested Monday and awaited an appearance in Manhattan federal court. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer. He was charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss
- said Klasinc used false documents to try to get more than $1 million in aid for his event management company, which he said stages major ice-themed amusement park style events worldwide.
— From staff and wire reports