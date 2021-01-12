Sports briefs: Emmert vows to resolve pay, transfer issues

NCAA
Emmert vows to resolve pay, transfer issues
NCAA president Mark Emmert expressed frustration Tuesday with the delay in moving ahead with proposals surrounding athletes’ ability to make money and to freely transfer to another school and said he remains committed to getting those things done in 2021.
Emmert’s remarks came during his state of college athletics address at the NCAA’s annual convention, which is being held virtually this week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College sports leaders had expected the convention to hail a new era, one in which athletes would move closer to entering agreements to be paid for third-party use of their name, image and likeness, and to be able to move from one school to another without having to sit out of competition for one year.
The Division I Council, however, postponed votes on NIL and transfers scheduled to take place Monday, in part because of Justice Department concerns about potential antitrust violations.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
RB Chandler shifting to North Carolina
Running back Ty Chandler is transferring to North Carolina for his final season of eligibility after graduating from Tennessee.
North Carolina announced Chandler’s decision Tuesday.
The Tar Heels just lost a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. Chandler ranked fifth all-time at Tennessee with 3,291 all-purpose yards in 46 games. He also averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 2,046 yards rushing.
- Running back
Markese Stepp
- has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska, strengthening an area of need for the Cornhuskers following the departures of
Dedrick Mills
- and
Wan’Dale Robinson
- . The 6-foot 235-pounder appeared in five of the Trojans’ six games and was the team’s third-leading rusher with 45 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyson Summers
- is out as defensive coordinator at Colorado after two seasons. Summers was hired under former Buffaloes coach
Mel Tucker
- in December 2018, and was one of the staff members retained by current Colorado coach
Karl Dorrell
- . The Buffaloes allowed 420.3 yards per game and 31.7 points last season as they finished 4-2. The team lost to Texas 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl.
TENNIS
Sabalenka, Kudermetova to vie for title
Aryna Sabalenka reached the final of the Abu Dhabi Open after winning her 14th straight match and will face Veronika Kudermetova for the first WTA title of the year.
Sabalenka had eight aces in her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari. Kudermetova defeated 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Sabalenka finished last season with wins at the indoor tournaments in Ostrava and Linz and has won her first five matches of the new season in Abu Dhabi.
- No. 4 seed
Hubert Hurkacz
- advanced to his second career ATP Tour final by beating qualifier
Christian Harrison
- 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Hurkacz’s only other final was in 2019, when he won in Winston-Salem, N.C., to become the second Polish tour-level champion in the Open era. His opponent Wednesday will be the winner of Tuesday night’s match between
Sebastian Korda
- and
Cameron Norrie
- .
SKIING
Shiffrin ends drought with slalom victory
Mikaela Shiffrin won a night slalom to end a yearlong victory drought in her strongest discipline and earn her 100th World Cup podium in Flachau, Austria.
Shiffrin held on to her opening-run lead and beat Katharina Liensberger by 0.19 seconds following a near-flawless final run, denying the Austrian her first career win.
Liensberger is the only skier to finish in the top three of all five slaloms this season.
Shiffrin was away from the circuit for much of 2020 because of injuries and the death of her father.
The result made Shiffrin the eighth skier in the 54-year history of the World Cup to reach 100 podium finishes.
ELSEWHERE
- The start of the Formula 1 season was delayed by one week on Tuesday after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the race in Melbourne moved from March to November, the season will now start in Bahrain on March 28. The Australian race, initially set to open the season on March 21, has been rescheduled to Nov. 21 with F1 organizers citing “the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19.” The Chinese Grand Prix has also been postponed, but no new date has been set. Travel restrictions for the pandemic make Australia and China among the hardest countries for F1 teams to enter.
- Some volume is returning to the Masters, just maybe not the head-turning roars. Augusta National chairman
Fred Ridley
- said the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters on April 8-11, provided it can be done safely, given the coronavirus pandemic.
- Right-hander
Michael Fulmer
- and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $3.1 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration. The 2016 AL rookie of the year went 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA in 10 starts last season after missing all of 2019 because of Tommy John surgery.
- An Austrian cyclist who won a stage at the Spanish Vuelta was found guilty of fraud in Innsbruck, Austria, in connection with a doping scheme. The Austria Press Agency reported
Stefan Denifl
- received a two-year sentence with 16 months of that time suspended after being accused of doping from 2014 to 2018.
- The Connecticut Sun agreed to a four-year contract extension with
Curt Miller
- that is designed to keep the WNBA team’s coach and general manager in the fold through the 2024 season. Miller has been coaching the Sun since 2016 and has compiled a regular-season record of 89-69 and a postseason record of 9-8. He added general manager to his duties in 2017.
