Sports briefs: Father of Final Four dies at 75

Father of Final Four dies at 75
Tom Jernstedt, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame for his contributions to college basketball and the NCAA tournament, has died. He was 75.
The NCAA said Sunday that Mr. Jernstedt died this weekend.
Nicknamed “Father of the Final Four,” Mr. Jernstedt has widely been credited with transforming the NCAA tournament into the billion-dollar March Madness it has become today.
A former back-up quarterback, Mr. Jernstedt worked his first Final Four in 1973 and helped push the growth of the NCAA tournament from 25 teams to 68.
Mr. Jernstedt helped the NCAA increase its television contract from just over $1 million to more than $10 billion when he left in 2011. He served as president of USA Basketball, was a member of the College Football Selection committee and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2017.
Gasly is surprising winner; Hamilton is penalized
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a chaotic race in which world champion Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday.
It was Gasly’s first win in Formula 1. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to his name.
Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position, but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane after it closed to allow crews to clear Kevin Magnussen‘s stricken car that had come to a stop nearby.
Hamilton, however, kept his championship lead of 47 points, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas moving into second despite finishing fifth after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to retire with a mechanical problem. Verstappen is now 54 points behind Hamilton, who remains favorite to win a seventh title to tie Michael Schumacher‘s record.
Hamilton finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly, the first French winner at any GP since Olivier Panis in 1996.
Rhodes captures Truck Series win
Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime and held on for his first Truck Series win in two years in Darlington, S.C.
Sheldon Creed was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT.
Creed went in for tires while Rhodes remained on the track. And then Creed was called for speeding on pit road, ending any chance he might’ve had to regain the lead.
Derek Kraus briefly surpassed Rhodes on the restart. But Rhodes rebounded for his first victory since 2018 at Kentucky.
Kraus finished second and Austin Hill was third.
Langdon ends Top Fuel drought
Shawn Langdon powered to his first Top Fuel victory since 2016, beating Leah Pruett in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.
Langdon had a 3.705-second run at 326.32 mph against Pruett for his 17th career win.
Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Scotty Pollacheck in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
On Saturday evening, Funny Car driver Matt Hagan gave Don Schumacher Racing its 350th victory, beating teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals — the rain-delayed July event completed during final qualifying for the U.S. Nationals. Justin Ashley raced to his first Top Fuel win, beating T.J. Zizzo.
Roglic grabs yellow jersey in Tour
Primoz Roglic finally seized the race leader’s yellow jersey after another hectic day of Tour de France racing in the mountains as Marc Hirschi delivered an impressive solo effort across four Pyrenean climbs.
Roglic, the Slovenian favorite this year alongside defending champion Egan Bernal, displayed his strong climbing credentials in the final ascent to dethrone overnight leader Adam Yates in Laruns.
Roglic earned the first yellow jersey of his career after nine days of racing.
Hirschi got away away from the peloton in the first major ascent of the 95-mile trek then resisted the favorites’ chase until he was caught with about 2 miles left. He launched a sprint to the finish line but was not fast enough as Tadej Pogacar won Stage 9 ahead of Roglic. Hirschi finished third.
Islanders reach Eastern finals
Coach Barry Trotz has spent the past two seasons attempting to instill a team-first, all-in identity with the New York Islanders.
No more was that evident than Saturday night, when the Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series in Toronto.
The Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, where they’ll face Tampa Bay.
The win came with a backup goalie, Thomas Greiss, stopping 16 shots for the first playoff shutout of his career.
Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 39 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics with a 101-94 overtime win in a WNBA game in Bradenton, Fla. The victory gave Dallas a two-game lead over Washington for the final playoff spot.
- Boxer
DeAndre Ware
- is being called “a real hero” after using his EMS training to revive an employee who collapsed at his weigh-in before a weekend fight in Las Vegas. TopRank said Ware, who is also a Toledo, Ohio, firefighter, was undergoing his own medical checks with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Friday night when he helped assist the on-site doctors attend to a longtime TopRank coordinator who collapsed.
Chris Seitz
- made four saves and D.C. United played to a scoreless draw without taking a shot against visiting New York City FC.
