Sports briefs: Father of Final Four dies at 75

It was Gasly’s first win in Formula 1. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to his name.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position, but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane after it closed to allow crews to clear Kevin Magnussen‘s stricken car that had come to a stop nearby.

Hamilton, however, kept his championship lead of 47 points, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas moving into second despite finishing fifth after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to retire with a mechanical problem. Verstappen is now 54 points behind Hamilton, who remains favorite to win a seventh title to tie Michael Schumacher‘s record.

Hamilton finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly, the first French winner at any GP since Olivier Panis in 1996.

