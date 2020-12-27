Sports briefs: Federer withdraws from Australian Open

Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself. Music City Bowl canceled The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.