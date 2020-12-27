Sports briefs: Federer withdraws from Australian Open

TENNIS
Federer withdraws
from Australian Open
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Tony Godsick — Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 — said he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament.
The start of the Australian Open’s main draw was delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 8 at Melbourne Park.
Federer, 39, is currently training in his usual offseason home of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Meanwhile, five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021. Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Authorities: Utah RB died
in accidental shooting
Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.
University officials announced Jordan’s death Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year, but did not release details.
Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton, Texas, around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records.
Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself. Music City Bowl canceled The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.
The game scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn., is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl. Overall, 18 bowl games this season have been canceled.
NBA
Leonard out with lacerated mouth
A lacerated mouth suffered during a Christmas victory in Denver caused Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to miss Sunday’s game against Dallas and his availability for games later this week remains unclear.
Coach Ty Lue didn’t offer a potential timetable for Leonard’s return when asked before tipoff Sunday.
“Hopefully, he’s fine, I’m not sure yet,” Lue said.
Eight stitches were required to close a laceration on the left side of Leonard’s face Friday in Denver after the forward was accidentally elbowed by teammate Serge Ibaka while going for a rebound.
The Los Angeles Lakers went without star center Anthony Davis on Sunday night against Minnesota because of a calf strain, coach Frank Vogel said. Vogel said the team wanted to be careful with Davis’ right calf, which he injured in the season opener against the Clippers and aggravated in the third quarter against Dallas on Christmas.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wright positive for COVID-19; Villanova puts program on pause
Villanova coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and the No. 5 Wildcats have paused basketball activities.
Wright said Sunday that he another staff member tested positive. Wright said he has been experiencing mild symptoms.
- Syracuse paused all women’s basketball-related activities and contact tracing is underway after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed within the program. The 22nd-ranked Orange women canceled a game against Morgan State scheduled for Monday night. Their next scheduled game is Thursday at home against North Carolina. The Syracuse men also have been on pause. They halted team activities after a home game a week ago against Buffalo. One of the Bulls players tested positive after the game.
HOCKEY
U.S. juniors crush Austria
Matthew Boldy had a hat trick in the United States’ 11-0 victory over Austria on Saturday night in the world junior championship in Edmonton, Alberta.
Trevor Zegras scored twice, and Drew Helleson, John Farinacci, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard and Sam Colangelo also scored. Alex Turcotte had three assists, and Dustin Wolf made 10 saves.
The Americans improved to 1-1 in Group B play after opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday night. They will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
The Arizona Coyotes traded veteran center Derek Stepan
- to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. Stepan played three seasons with the Coyotes. The 30-year-old had 10 goals and 18 assists last season while helping Arizona earn its first postseason appearance since 2012.
ELSEWHERE
Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger
- .
- Santa Anita had its first horse fatality on the second day of the new racing season when a 2-year-old colt suffered a life-ending break of his left front cannon bone during Sunday’s Eddie Logan Stakes in Arcadia, Calif. Ebeko was last rounding the far turn into the top of the stretch on the grass course when his leg broke and he went crashing to the turf. Jockey
Joel Rosario
- also went to the ground but walked to the ambulance. He was taken off his mount in the next race but resumed riding with no apparent injuries.
— From wire reports