Sports briefs: Florida-LSU game is postponed

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida-LSU game is postponed
The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU a day after 19 Gators tested positive for COVID-19.
The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its title game. It’s the second SEC game bumped this week, following Missouri-Vanderbilt.
Florida paused team activities Tuesday after learning it had 19 positives and about a dozen more quarantined because of contact tracing results. Gators coach Dan Mullen said two assistant coaches also tested positive for COVID-19. Those numbers could increase with Wednesday’s test results.
- Syracuse safety
Andre Cisco
- is opting out of the 2020 season and plans to enter the 2021 NFL draft. The preseason, first-team AP All-American entered the season with 12 interceptions, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and snared another before suffering a lower-body injury in a collision with a teammate in pregame warmups just over two weeks ago. He missed the Orange’s last two games.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Las Vegas set for NCAA regional
Las Vegas will host an NCAA tournament men’s regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.
The NCAA said a 2023 NCAA tournament men’s regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women’s basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.
The NCAA also announced Dayton, Ohio, will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026. It has served as the site for the start of the NCAA tournament since 2001.
Danny Kaspar
- , the former Texas State coach who resigned while under investigation for allegations he directed racist taunts at Black players, said he holds “only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds” in a resignation letter released Wednesday by the school. Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 while the school probed allegations raised by a former Bobcats player who had transferred.
NHL
Canadiens give goalie Allen extension
The Montreal Canadiens gave a two-year contract extension to goaltender Jake Allen.
The deal is worth $2.875 million per season and keeps Allen under contract through the 2022-23 season.
Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2. The Canadiens hope he can be a reliable backup to All-Star Carey Price.
Allen, 30, played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts.
- The Winnipeg Jets signed defenseman
Nelson Nogier
- to a two-year, two-way contract. The 24-year-old played 58 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season and recorded one goal and eight assists.
TENNIS
Novak fells fourth-seeded Paire
Dennis Novak reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal by beating fourth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4 at the Cologne (Germany) Indoors.
Lloyd Harris eliminated American player Steve Johnson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) to reach the quarterfinals.
- Top-seeded
Daniil Medvedev
- recovered from a shaky start to begin his defense of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open title with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over
Richard Gasquet
- . Medvedev hit 22 aces to secure his first win since losing to
Dominic Thiem
- in the U.S. Open semifinals, having lost in the first round in Hamburg and at the French Open.
Stan Wawrinka
- booked his spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over
Evgeny Donskoy.
Danilo Petrović
- made the most of his late entry into the Forte Village Sardegna Open in Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardina, beating
Roberto Carballés Baena
- 6-1, 6-4 in the second round. Petrović was playing as a “lucky loser” in place of top-seeded
Fabio Fognini
- , who withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 166th-ranked Petrović will next play
Federico Delbonis
- , who defeated sixth-seeded
Pablo Andujar
- 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Second-seeded
Dušan Lajović
- is also out after losing to Serbian compatriot
Laslo Djere
- 6-4, 7-5. Fifth-seeded
Lorenzo Sonego
- lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 against
Jiri Vesely
- .
ELSEWHERE
- The Dallas Wings fired coach
Brian Agler
- . Agler, who had one year left on his contract, came to the Wings in 2018 and led the WNBA team to an 8-14 mark this past season. Dallas finished one game out of making the playoffs with the youngest roster in the league. The 62-year-old coach won titles with Seattle and Los Angeles and is second on the league’s wins list with 287.
Tyson Fury
- is turning his attention to an all-British heavyweight unification bout with
Anthony Joshua
- early next year after ending plans for a third fight with
Deontay Wilder
- . Fury claimed the WBC belt from Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in Las Vegas in February and the British boxer’s U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, was looking to stage a third fight between them in front of 15,000 spectators at the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 19. However, U.S. government restrictions on fans attending sports events and TV scheduling clashes with college football games has scuppered those plans, and Arum said Fury did not want a Wilder fight to be pushed back until the end of January or February. Instead, Arum said Fury is set to fight an as-yet-unnamed opponent back in Britain on Dec. 5 and then “wants to go right to a Joshua fight, which is his right.”
Arnaud Démare
- earned his fourth stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia by winning the 11th leg in another mass sprint, and João Almeida held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey. Démare edged
Peter Sagan
- and
Álvaro Hodeg
- at the end of the mostly flat 113-mile leg from Porto Sant’Elpidio to Rimini along the Adriatic coast. Démare, a French rider, also won the fourth, sixth and seventh stages, which also ended in mass sprints.
