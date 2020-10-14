Sports briefs: Florida-LSU game is postponed

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Las Vegas set for NCAA regional

Las Vegas will host an NCAA tournament men’s regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.

The NCAA said a 2023 NCAA tournament men’s regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women’s basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.

The NCAA also announced Dayton, Ohio, will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026. It has served as the site for the start of the NCAA tournament since 2001.

Danny Kaspar

, the former Texas State coach who resigned while under investigation for allegations he directed racist taunts at Black players, said he holds “only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds” in a resignation letter released Wednesday by the school. Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 while the school probed allegations raised by a former Bobcats player who had transferred.

NHL