Sports briefs: Florida pause puts LSU game at risk

HOCKEY

Bruins duo could miss next season’s start

The Boston Bruins could be without two-thirds of their top line when the next NHL season starts after the team said Tuesday that David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each underwent surgery last month.

Pastrnak isn’t expected to be fully recovered and able to play until mid-March after an operation to repair a torn labrum in his right hip Sept. 16 in New York. Pastrnak shared the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying for the league lead with 48 goals last season and missed some time in the playoffs because of injury.

Marchand won’t be good to go until roughly mid-February after having a sports hernia repaired Sept. 14 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. He was the NHL’s first-team All-Star left wing in the postseason voting after having 87 points on 28 goals and 59 assists in 70 games when play was halted.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 8 and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

U.S. women’s star Duggan retires