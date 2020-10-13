Sports briefs: Florida pause puts LSU game at risk

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida pause puts LSU game at risk
The Florida Gators on Tuesday paused team activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among players, putting Saturday’s game against LSU in jeopardy.
UF said there were five new COVID-19 cases among players during the past week of testing.
Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said he informed the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M and Saturday’s opponent LSU.
UF is looking to rebound from a narrow loss at Texas A&M (1-2).
GOLF
Top-ranked Johnson has positive virus test
Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player since golf resumed in June to test positive for the coronavirus, the result forcing him to withdraw from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday.
The PGA Tour said Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.
Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.
HOCKEY
Bruins duo could miss next season’s start
The Boston Bruins could be without two-thirds of their top line when the next NHL season starts after the team said Tuesday that David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each underwent surgery last month.
Pastrnak isn’t expected to be fully recovered and able to play until mid-March after an operation to repair a torn labrum in his right hip Sept. 16 in New York. Pastrnak shared the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying for the league lead with 48 goals last season and missed some time in the playoffs because of injury.
Marchand won’t be good to go until roughly mid-February after having a sports hernia repaired Sept. 14 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. He was the NHL’s first-team All-Star left wing in the postseason voting after having 87 points on 28 goals and 59 assists in 70 games when play was halted.
Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 8 and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
U.S. women’s star Duggan retires
Meghan Duggan, who led the U.S. women to the 2018 Olympic gold medal and spearheaded a wage boycott that led to a new contract, retired Tuesday after 11 years with the national team.
The team captain, Duggan was the first American men’s or women’s player to win seven consecutive world championship gold medals, two silver medals at the Olympics and one at the world championships and the title in South Korea in her final international tournament. Duggan recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform.
- National Women’s Hockey League founder
Dani Rylan Kearney
- is stepping down as commissioner as part of a restructuring of the league’s governing model. The NWHL shakeup includes
Tyler Tumminia
- being appointed as interim commissioner. Rylan Kearney will remain involved as president of an ownership group that controls four of the league’s six teams.
SOCCER
Ronaldo tests positive for the coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest high-profile soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.
The Portuguese soccer federation said that Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country’s national team.
He was dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon.
CYCLING
Virus knocks out two teams in Giro d’Italia
Peter Sagan won the hilly 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Tortoreto, which was contested Tuesday though two teams withdrew from the race because of coronavirus cases.
Sagan, a three-time world champion who is racing the Giro for the first time, has won stages in all three Grand Tours — the Giro (1), Tour de France (12) and Spanish Vuelta (4).
The Slovakian claimed his win of the season.
Portuguese rider João Almeida held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey.
The race was disrupted before the stage when the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew. Four Mitchelton-Scott staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.
Dutch contender Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma and Australian rider Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb also tested positive on Monday’s rest day.
ELSEWHERE
- Third-seeded
Andrey Rublev
- swept past
Vasek Pospisil
- 6-2, 6-4 at the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open to win his first match since breaking into the top 10 on the back of strong showings at the U.S. Open and French Open.
- Hall of Fame trainer
Gary Jones
- , who oversaw Hall of Fame horse Best Pal and 1986 older horse of the year Turkoman, has died. He was 76. Mr. Jones died Sunday at his home in Del Mar, Calif., near San Diego following a lengthy illness, Santa Anita officials said. Mr. Jones produced 104 stakes winners over 22 years. He retired in 1996 and was elected to racing’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
Ken Rappoport
- , a longtime sports writer for The Associated Press and author of more than 100 books, died Tuesday at age 85 after a brief illness. With the AP, Rappoport was a lead reporter on college basketball, baseball, pro football and hockey.
