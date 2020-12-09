Sports briefs: Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins dies

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins dies
Former Alabama and NFL head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was 79.
The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page. No other details were immediately available.
“He served the University of Alabama with great class and integrity,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. “He was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.”
Mr. Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant following the 1982 season. He left to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987 to 1990 and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.
He won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1 but also went 5-6 in 1984, the program’s first losing season since 1957, the year before the school hired Bryant. He also served as athletics director during that period.
Mr. Perkins was an All-America receiver at Alabama in 1966 and played professionally for the Baltimore Colts from 1967 to 1971.
SWIMMING
Richmond among Pro Swim Series sites
The first TYR Pro Swim Series event next year will be held in three cities and include about 600 swimmers, with results from each site combined to determine winners.
The meet during Jan. 14-17 will be in San Antonio, Texas, Richmond, and pending local approval, Irvine, Calif. The main site in Texas will feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers.
The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.
In a normal year, the Pro Swim Series consists of four-day long-course meets at a single site with 400 to 600 swimmers, including foreign competitors.
BASEBALL
Mariners sign Flexen to two-year deal
An MLB source confirmed that right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen has agreed to a two-year, $4.75 million major-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.
If you haven’t heard of Flexen, you probably weren’t watching this year’s TV broadcasts Korean Baseball Organization games in the wee hours of the morning. Pitching in parts of three seasons in Major League Baseball with the Mets and producing three less-than-remarkable performances, Flexen found success pitching for the Doosan Bears of the KBO.
In 21 starts, Flexen, 26, posted an 8-4 record with a 3.01 ERA. In 116 2/3 innings, he struck out 132 with 20 walks.
It’s unclear as of now if the Mariners will use him as a starter, reliever or swing pitcher who can do both. They plan to use a six-man rotation in 2021.
Flexen pitched as a starter and reliever for the Mets while being plagued by command issues. He made 11 starts and 16 relief appearances, posting a 3-11 record with an 8.07 ERA. In 68 innings, he struck out 49 and walked 54. He allowed 14 homers.
- Former ABC baseball commentator
Al Michaels
- has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame. Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.
Brian O’Grady
- and the San Diego Padres agreed to a contract that pays $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors. The 28-year-old outfielder was 2 for 5 with a double in two games last season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in early August. He spent most of the season at their alternate training site.
ELSEWHERE
Montoya returning to Indy 500
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will return to the iconic event next year driving for Arrow McLaren SP. Montoya last raced the Indy 500 in 2017. The Colombian won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” as a rookie in 2000 and again 15 years later to give him a pair of victories in five career Indy 500 starts.
The Wednesday announcement that he’ll drive a third entry for Arrow McLaren reunites Montoya with McLaren, the team for which he drove in Formula 1 in 2005 and 2006. Montoya will be teammates with Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, the full-time IndyCar drivers for Arrow McLaren. Montoya will be paired with veteran engineer Craig Hampson at Indy.
Vickie Johnson
- was hired Wednesday to coach the Dallas Wings — two years after she applied for the position and lost out to
Brian Agler
- . Johnson had been an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces after serving as the team’s head coach for the franchise’s final season in San Antonio in 2017. She interviewed for the Wings job in 2018, but
Greg Bibb
- , the team president and CEO, hired Agler that season. He was fired in October when the franchise missed the playoffs and Johnson was one of the first calls he made. Bibb was impressed how she handled the Stars in her lone season as head coach of that team. After struggling at the start of the year, the team went 5-5 in its last 10 games despite being well out of the playoff hunt.
- Olympic gold medalists
Tristan Gale Geisler
- ,
Steve Mesler
- and
Vonetta Flowers
- are among a six-person class of enshrinees to the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame. Olympic silver medalist
Randy Jones,
- driving pioneer
Jimmy Morgan
- and longtime NASCAR driver
Geoff Bodine
- — who helped develop the sled that
Steven Holcomb
- drove to gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics — are now Hall of Famers as well. They are part of the eighth USABS Hall of Fame class that was unveiled Wednesday.
- The University of Wyoming banned new ticket sales to home sports events until at least 2021 as new statewide public health orders imposed by Republican Gov.
Mark Gordon
- went into effect Wednesday. The university said no new tickets will be sold until at least Jan. 8. The state orders were implemented in response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The state reported 128 deaths from COVID-19 in November, the most in a month since the pandemic began.
