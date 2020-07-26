NHL
Former Maple Leafs star Eddie Shack dies at 83
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning. “Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed,” the team said.
Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Mr. Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967.
Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.
The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs.
Mr. Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.
- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman
Victor Hedman
- won’t travel with the team to the NHL’s Eastern Conference “secure zone” in Toronto because of a personal matter. General manager
Julien BriseBois
- said Hedman will go from his home to the rink and back and avoid the public in Florida this week before joining his teammates.
- Arizona general manager
John Chayka
- has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville. The Coyotes said former player and current assistant GM
Steve Sullivan
- will serve as interim general manager. Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and recently signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year. Chayka’s relationship with new owner
Alex Meruelo
- began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO
Xavier Gutierrez
- to talk with
Taylor Hall
- about a contract extension.
NBA
Clippers’ Williams under 10-day quarantine
The NBA said Sunday that Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is being quarantined for 10 days because of his trip out of the league’s bubble last week in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to attend a family member’s funeral.
He will miss at least two of the Clippers’ seeding games, including their July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s possible he could miss more than two since his likely release will be Aug. 4, the day of the Clippers’ third seeding game.
The issue was not that Williams left the bubble but that he also went to a club on that trip to Atlanta, and photographs of that visit — with him wearing a type of mask that the NBA distributed inside the bubble at Walt Disney World — appeared on social media.
Joel Embiid
- is hurting, and that’s a c
- ause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach
Brett Brown
- hopes is merely a minor blip. Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic
- .
NFL
Giants to release kicker Rosas
A source with knowledge of the details said the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas.
Rosas, 25, was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Chico, Calif. He was charged with three misdemeanors.
Rosas has been the Giants’ kicker since 2017. He made the Pro Bowl after making 32 of 33 field goal attempts in 2018. He struggled last season, hitting 12 of 17 field goal attempts.
- Cleveland Browns running back
Dontrell Hilliard
- and safety
Jovante Moffatt
- were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list before training camp opened. Cleveland’s veterans are scheduled to report Tuesday to the training facility in Berea, Ohio. Hilliard has played in 25 games for Cleveland since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Moffatt signed as undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5.
SOCCER
Houston beats Chicago, captures Challenge Cup
Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the Challenge Cup tournament title with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday in Sandy, Utah.
The one-month tournament was National Women’s Soccer League reboot after the regular season was shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. Houston, in its seventh year in the league, had never previously made the playoffs.
The Red Stars went to the NWSL championship game last season, but were routed 4-0 by the North Carolina Courage.
HORSE RACING
Maximum Security wins first start in five months
Maximum Security won the $150,000 San Diego Handicap by a nose after a photo finish at Del Mar (Calif.) on Saturday, his first start in five months for new trainer Bob Baffert.
Under new rider Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire.
Maximum Security ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.54 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite in the five-horse field.
Colonial Downs’ opening program canceled by heat
Because of extreme heat expected Monday, Colonial Downs’ opening racing program was canceled. The racetrack will attempt to get its meet under way on Tuesday.
