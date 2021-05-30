Sports briefs: Frisbee, Flying Squirrels blank Fightin Phils

North had six goals to finish with 102 for the season and passed Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy (100, 2016) on her fifth goal with 16:39 left in the second half.

Boston College (18-3) led 9-8 at halftime and pulled away after the break, scoring six of the first seven goals to build a 15-9 lead with 13:39 to go.

Asa Goldstock had four saves for the Orange (17-4) and became Syracuse’s all-time saves leader, reaching 663 in her career and passing Liz Hogan (660, 2008-11).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Duke edges N.C. State for ACC crown

Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC tournament championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (32-20), who won their 12th straight, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history. Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973.