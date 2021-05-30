Sports briefs: Frisbee, Flying Squirrels blank Fightin Phils

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Frisbee, Squirrels blank Fightin Phils
Matt Frisbee (4-1) pitched seven innings, striking eight, giving up one hit and walking none, in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 4-0 road victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday night.
The Squirrels capped a doubleheader sweep of the Phils on Saturday night with a 6-4 win after taking the opener 2-1.
In the nightcap, a five-run third inning keyed the Squirrels’ victory. Shane Matheny delivered an RBI double, Ronnie Freeman singled in a run, Frankie Tostado hit a two-run triple and Ryan Howard singled in another run. Jacob Heyward added a solo home run in the fourth inning to push Richmond’s lead to 6-0.
The Squirrels return to The Diamond on Tuesday for a 12-game homestand against Altoona and Harrisburg.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
BC beats Syracuse for NCAA women’s title
Charlotte North broke the single-season NCAA goals record and No. 4 seed Boston College won its first women’s lacrosse national championship with a 16-10 win over No. 3 seed Syracuse in the NCAA championship game on Sunday in Towson, Md.
North had six goals to finish with 102 for the season and passed Stony Brook’s Courtney Murphy (100, 2016) on her fifth goal with 16:39 left in the second half.
Boston College (18-3) led 9-8 at halftime and pulled away after the break, scoring six of the first seven goals to build a 15-9 lead with 13:39 to go.
Asa Goldstock had four saves for the Orange (17-4) and became Syracuse’s all-time saves leader, reaching 663 in her career and passing Liz Hogan (660, 2008-11).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Duke edges N.C. State for ACC crown
Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC tournament championship game in Charlotte, N.C.
The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (32-20), who won their 12th straight, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history. Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973.
Stinson (3-3), who struck out six, came into the game with an 8.87 ERA over his last six starts.
SOCCER
Kickers bow to Red Wolves
Ricky Ruiz and Juan Galindrez scored second-half goals to give the Chattanooga Red Wolves a 2-1 home win over the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night.
Oalex Anderson had given the Kickers 1-0 lead early in the second half.
Kamara, Arriola fuel D.C. United’s win
Ola Kamara scored twice, Paul Arriola added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday nigh in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. D.C. United (3-5-0) snapped a four-game road losing streak.
Switzerland edges U.S. men
Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and Switzerland beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday night at St. Gallen to stop the Americans’ nine-game unbeaten streak.
Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked U.S. ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute.
COLLEGE GOLF
Cowboys’ Jin holds two-shot lead
Oklahoma State freshman Bo Jin shot a 1-under 69 to take a two-shot lead into the final day of individual stroke play in the NCAA men’s championship in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Clemson senior Turk Pettit was 7 under after a 68. Wake Forest’s Parker Gilliam had the low round of the day with a bogey-free 64 and was tied with Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins at 5 under.
Jin and teammate Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra‘s 68 helped Oklahoma State reach 12 under, 13 shots ahead of rival Oklahoma in the team competition. Arizona State was third, 14 shots behind the Cowboys.
WNBA
Hughes retires as Storm’s coach
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes announced his retirement on Sunday, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll.
Hughes, 66, said he will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, but he is handing over the duties of leading the Storm to assistant Noelle Quinn.
Hughes has coached in the WNBA for 20 years with stops in Charlotte, Cleveland, San Antonio and Seattle. He has coached the second-most games in league history (598) and is tied for third in victories with 286.
ELSEWHERE
Colombian rider Egan Bernal added the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win on Sunday in Milan. Bernal, who won the Tour in 2019, maintained his advantage on the final day’s time trial and finished with an overall lead of almost two minutes. Damiano Caruso was second overall, with Simon Yates
- completing the podium. Yates finished 4:15 behind Bernal.
- The Texas women took first with a time of 6:17.387 in the varsity eights grand final in Sarasota, Fla., and the Longhorns won their first national title in the NCAA rowing championship. Texas, Stanford and Washington finished in a three-way tie with 126 points in the overall standings, with the tie broken by the varsity eights results.
— From staff and wire reports