Sports briefs: FSU names Blackman starting QB

COLLEGES
FSU names Blackman starting QB
Florida State coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday named James Blackman his starting quarterback to open the season.
Blackman got the nod Tuesday after beating out Louisville transfer Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker during fall camp. Four-star recruit Chubba Purdy had been in the mix before breaking his left collarbone last month. Purdy had surgery and will be sidelined at least several weeks.
Blackman, meanwhile, showed Norvell he has “all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback.”
The Seminoles open the season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech.
Blackman threw for 2,230 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year while playing behind a woeful offensive line that allowed 48 sacks — sixth most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Trump urges Big Ten to play in fall
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.
The Big Ten said a White House representative reached out to Warren to set up a phone call with Trump. The statement said Warren and Trump had a “productive conversation.”
The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit, joining the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West. Other leagues are playing shortened seasons.
Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech announce cuts, layoffs
The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest, richest schools of college sports, whether they are planning to play football this fall or not.
Michigan, Texas and Texas Tech announced financial cuts and dozens of layoffs in their athletic departments on Tuesday.
At Michigan, athletics director Warde Manuel said the school is faced with the potential revenue loss of $100 million and will cut 21 positions.
At Texas, the Longhorns are expecting to play the football season in the Big 12, and the first game is scheduled for Sept 12 at home against UTEP. Even so, athletics director Chris Del Conte announced 35 layoffs and salary reductions for more than 270 people throughout the program that will save about $13 million.
Texas Tech will eliminate 40 positions from its athletic department and reduce the salary of many remaining employees in the face of an expected $25 million reduction in revenue over the next year.
Rattler will be Sooners’ starting QB
Spencer Rattler is the next man up in the Oklahoma quarterback factory.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley named Rattler the starter over Tanner Mordecai heading into the fifth-ranked Sooners’ opener Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
Rattler, a redshirt freshman, was the consensus No. 1 quarterback nationally in the 2019 recruiting class.
The pressure on Rattler will be great. Under Riley, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have won the Heisman Trophy and Jalen Hurts was the runner-up last season.
- UCF football coach
Josh Heupel
- said 10 players have opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. Redshirt senior defensive back
Tay Gowan,
- redshirt junior defensive lineman
Khalia Davis
- and redshirt junior quarterback
Darriel Mack Jr.
- are among the group that has filed paperwork with the school to skip the season. Other players who have chosen to opt out include defensive lineman
Mason Cholewa
- ; cornerback
Devunte Dawson
- ; offensive linemen
Allan Adams
- ;
Lamarius Benson
- and
Adrian Medley
- ; defensive back
Elijah Benoit
- ; and defensive lineman
Kendrick Wilson
- .
- Illinois State athletes organized a boycott of practices and team activities, demanding racial equity in their programs. The boycott was sparked when athletics director
Larry Lyons
- commented “All Redbird Lives Matter” in a conversation about race. All teams but baseball are participating in the walkout, athletes told the Chicago Tribune.
- Jackson State has decided to not renew football coach
John Hendrick
- ‘s contract. Hendrick took over as JSU’s interim coach in 2018 and was named to the post full time last season. The Tigers went 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the 2019-20 season.
CYCLING
Roglic wins mountain stage; Alaphilippe keeps yellow jersey
After just four stages at the Tour de France, the balance of power is clearer: Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team are looking like the ones to beat.
Roglic, the Spanish Vuelta champion, used the race’s first summit finish in the ski resort of Orcieres-Merlette to erase any doubts surrounding his form.
The former ski jumper from Slovenia won a sprint to secure his third career stage win at the three-week race. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey after crossing the line in fifth place.
Roglic completed the 100-mile ride in 4 hours, 7 minutes, 47 seconds.
Tadej Pogacar secured a Slovenian 1-2 finish and Guillaume Martin completed the podium.
Overall, Alaphilippe kept a four-second lead over Adam Yates of Britain, with Roglic three seconds further back.
ELSEWHERE
- Olympic ski champion
Viktoria Rebensburg
- retired from the sport, saying an injury from last season was keeping her from performing at her best. The 30-year-old German, who won the gold medal in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, was injured in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in February in Garmisch-Partenkirchen — a day after taking her only career downhill win in front of her home crowd.
